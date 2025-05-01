(a) Assuming standard conditions, arrange the following in order of increasing strength as oxidizing agents in acidic solution: Cr2O72-, H2O2, Cu2+, Cl2, O2.
The standard reduction potential of Eu2+(aq) is -0.43 V. Using Appendix E, which of the following substances is capable of reducing Eu3+(aq) to Eu2+(aq) under standard conditions: Al, Co, H2O2, N2H5+, H2C2O4?
Key Concepts
Standard Reduction Potential
Reduction and Oxidation Reactions
Reducing Agents
Given the following reduction half-reactions:
Fe3+(aq) + e- → Fe2+(aq) E°red = +0.77 V
S2O62-(aq) + 4 H+(aq) + 2 e- → 2 H2SO3(aq) E°red = +0.60 V
N2O(g) + 2 H+(aq) + 2 e- → N2(g) + H2O(l) E°red = -1.77 V
VO2+(aq) + 2 H+(aq) + e- → VO2+ + H2O(l) E°red = +1.00 V
(b) Calculate ∆G° for each reaction at 298 K.
Given the following reduction half-reactions:
Fe3+(aq) + e- → Fe2+(aq) E°red = +0.77 V
S2O62-(aq) + 4 H+(aq) + 2 e- → 2 H2SO3(aq) E°red = +0.60 V
N2O(g) + 2 H+(aq) + 2 e- → N2(g) + H2O(l) E°red = -1.77 V
VO2+(aq) + 2 H+(aq) + e- → VO2+ + H2O(l) E°red = +1.00 V
(a) Write balanced chemical equations for the oxidation of Fe2+(aq) by S2O62-(aq), by N2O(aq), and by VO2+(aq).
Is each of the following substances likely to serve as an oxidant or a reductant: (a) Ce3+(aq) (b) Ca(s) (c) ClO3-(aq) (d) N2O5(g)?
Given the following reduction half-reactions:
Fe3+(aq) + e- → Fe2+(aq) E°red = +0.77 V
S2O62-(aq) + 4 H+(aq) + 2 e- → 2 H2SO3(aq) E°red = +0.60 V
N2O(g) + 2 H+(aq) + 2 e- → N2(g) + H2O(l) E°red = -1.77 V
VO2+(aq) + 2 H+(aq) + e- → VO2+ + H2O(l) E°red = +1.00 V
(c) Calculate the equilibrium constant K for each reaction at 298 K.