Reducing Agents

A reducing agent is a substance that donates electrons to another species, causing that species to be reduced. The effectiveness of a reducing agent can be assessed by comparing its standard reduction potential to that of the species being reduced. In this case, the reducing agents must have a more negative E° than -0.43 V to successfully reduce Eu<sup>3+</sup> to Eu<sup>2+</sup>. Identifying which of the listed substances can act as reducing agents is key to answering the question.