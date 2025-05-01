Gibbs Free Energy (∆G°)

Gibbs free energy (∆G°) is a thermodynamic potential that indicates the spontaneity of a reaction at constant temperature and pressure. It is related to the equilibrium constant by the equation ∆G° = -RT ln(K), where R is the universal gas constant and T is the temperature in Kelvin. A negative ∆G° suggests that the reaction is spontaneous under standard conditions.