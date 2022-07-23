A voltaic cell consists of a strip of cadmium metal in a solution of Cd(NO 3 ) 2 in one beaker, and in the other beaker a platinum electrode is immersed in a NaCl solution, with Cl 2 gas bubbled around the electrode. A salt bridge connects the two beakers. (a) Which electrode serves as the anode, and which as the cathode? (b) Does the Cd electrode gain or lose mass as the cell reaction proceeds? (c) Write the equation for the overall cell reaction.