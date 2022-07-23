From each of the following pairs of substances, use data in Appendix E to choose the one that is the stronger reducing agent: (a) Fe(s) or Mg(s) (b) Ca(s) or Al(s) (c) H2(g, acidic solution) or H2S(g)
By using the data in Appendix E, determine whether each of the following substances is likely to serve as an oxidant or a reductant: (a) Cl2(g), (b) MnO4- (aq, acidic solution), (c) Ba(s)
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Key Concepts
Oxidation and Reduction
Oxidizing and Reducing Agents
Standard Reduction Potentials
By using the data in Appendix E, determine whether each of the following substances is likely to serve as an oxidant or a reductant: (d) Zn(s)
(a) Assuming standard conditions, arrange the following in order of increasing strength as oxidizing agents in acidic solution: Cr2O72-, H2O2, Cu2+, Cl2, O2.
A voltaic cell consists of a strip of cadmium metal in a solution of Cd(NO3)2 in one beaker, and in the other beaker a platinum electrode is immersed in a NaCl solution, with Cl2 gas bubbled around the electrode. A salt bridge connects the two beakers. (a) Which electrode serves as the anode, and which as the cathode? (b) Does the Cd electrode gain or lose mass as the cell reaction proceeds? (c) Write the equation for the overall cell reaction.
Is each of the following substances likely to serve as an oxidant or a reductant: (a) Ce3+(aq) (b) Ca(s) (c) ClO3-(aq) (d) N2O5(g)?