Problem 42
The Ogallala aquifer described in the Closer Look box in Section 18.3, provides 82% of the drinking water for the people who live in the region, although more than 75% of the water that is pumped from it is for irrigation. Irrigation withdrawals are approximately 18 billion gallons per day. (a) Assuming that 2% of the rainfall that falls on an area of 600,000 km2 recharges the aquifer, what average annual rainfall would be required to replace the water removed for irrigation?
Problem 45
The organic anion
is found in most detergents. Assume that the anion under-goes aerobic decomposition in the following manner: C18H29SO3- + 51 O2 → 36 CO2(aq) + 28 H2O (l) + 2 H+(aq) + 2 SO42-(aq) What is the total mass of O2 required to biodegrade 10.0 g of this substance?
Problem 48
In the lime soda process once used in large scale munici-pal water softening, calcium hydroxide prepared from lime and sodium carbonate are added to precipitate Ca2+ as CaCO3(s) and Mg2+ as Mg(OH)2(s): Ca2+(aq) + CO32-(aq) → CaCO3(s) Mg2+(aq) + 2 OH-(aq) → MgOH2(aq) How many moles of Ca(OH)2 and Na2CO3 should be added to soften (remove the Ca2+ and Mg2+) 1200 L of water in which [Ca2+] = 5.0x10-4 M and [Mg2+] = 7.0x10-4 M?
Problem 49
(a) What are trihalomethanes (THMs)? (b) Draw the Lewis structures of two example THMs.
- Suppose that tests of a municipal water system reveal the presence of bromate ion, BrO3-. What are the likely origins of this ion?
Problem 50
- One of the principles of green chemistry is that it is better to use as few steps as possible in making new chemicals. In what ways does following this rule advance the goals of green chemistry? How does this principle relate to energy efficiency?
Problem 51
- Discuss how catalysts can make processes more energy efficient.
Problem 52
Problem 53a
A reaction for converting ketones to lactones, called the Baeyer–Villiger reaction,
is used in the manufacture of plastics and pharmaceu- ticals. 3-Chloroperbenzoic acid is shock-sensitive, how- ever, and prone to explode. Also, 3-chlorobenzoic acid is a waste product. An alternative process being developed uses hydrogen peroxide and a catalyst consisting of tin deposited within a solid support. The catalyst is readily recovered from the reaction mixture. (a) What would you expect to be the other product of oxidation of the ketone to lactone by hydrogen peroxide?
Problem 56
In the following three instances, which choice is greener in a chemical process? Explain. (a) A reaction that can be run at 350 K for 12 h without a catalyst or one that can be run at 300 K for 1 h with a reusable catalyst.
Problem 59
Show how Equations 18.7 and 18.9, and the combination reaction that leads to the formation of molecular oxygen, 2O(𝑔)⟶O2(𝑔), can be added to give Equation 18.10.
- Halons are fluorocarbons that contain bromine, such as CBrF3. They are used extensively as foaming agents for fighting fires. Like CFCs, halons are very unreactive and ultimately can diffuse into the stratosphere. (b) Propose a mechanism by which the presence of halons in the stratosphere could lead to the depletion of stratospheric ozone.
Problem 61
Problem 64b
Natural gas consists primarily of methane, CH4(g). (b) Write a balanced chemical equation for the incomplete combustion of methane to product CO(g) as the only carbon-containg product.
Problem 66a
One of the possible consequences of climate change is an increase in the temperature of ocean water. The oceans serve as a 'sink' for CO2 by dissolving large amounts of it.
(a) The figure below shows the solubility of CO2 in water as a function of temperature. Does CO2 behave more or less similarly to other gases in this respect?
Problem 67
The rate of solar energy striking Earth averages 168 watts per square meter. The rate of energy radiated from Earth's surface averages 390 watts per square meter. Comparing these numbers, one might expect that the planet would cool quickly, yet it does not. Why not?
Problem 68
The solar power striking Earth every day averages 168 watts per square meter. The highest ever recorded electrical power usage in New York City was 13,200 MW. A record established in July of 2013. Considering that present technology for solar energy conversion is about 10% efficient, from how many square meters of land must sunlight be collected in order to provide this peak power? (For compar- ison, the total area of New York City is 830 km2.)
Problem 69a,b,c
Write balanced chemical equations for each of the following reactions: (a) The nitric oxide molecule undergoes photodissociation in the upper atmosphere. (b) The nitric oxide molecule undergoes photoionization in the upper atmosphere. (c) Nitric oxide undergoes oxidation by ozone in the stratosphere.
Problem 69d
Write balanced chemical equations for each of the following reactions: (d) Nitrogen dioxide dissolves in water to form nitric acid and nitric oxide.
Problem 70b
(b) Will Mg(OH)2 precipitate when 4.0 g of Na2CO3 is added to 1.00 L of a solution containing 125 ppm of Mg2+?
Problem 71a
(a) The EPA threshold for acceptable levels of lead ions in water is 615 ppb. What is the molarity of an aqueous solution with a concentration of 15 ppb?
Problem 71b
(b) Concentrations of lead in the bloodstream are often quoted in units of μg/dL. Averaged over the entire country, the mean concentration of lead in the blood was measured to be 1.6 μg/dL in 2008. Express this concentration in ppb.
Problem 72a
In 1986 an electrical power plant in Taylorsville, Georgia, burned 8,376,726 tons of coal, a national record at that time. (a) Assuming that the coal was 83% carbon and 2.5% sulfur and that combustion was complete, calculate the number of tons of carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide produced by the plant during the year.
Problem 73
The water supply for a midwestern city contains the following impurities: coarse sand, finely divided particulates, nitrate ions, trihalomethanes, dissolved phosphorus in the form of phosphates, potentially harmful bacterial strains, dissolved organic substances. Which of the following processes or agents, if any, is effective in removing each of these impurities: coarse sand filtration, activated carbon filtration, aeration, ozonization, precipitation with aluminum hydroxide?
Problem 74b
he concentration of H2O in the stratosphere is about 5 ppm. It undergoes photodissociation according to:
H2O(𝑔)⟶H(𝑔)+OH(𝑔)
b.Given that the average bond enthalpy for an O−H bond is 463 kJ/mol, calculate the maximum wavelength for a photon that could cause this dissociation.
- A reaction that contributes to the depletion of ozone in the stratosphere is the direct reaction of oxygen atoms with ozone: O(g) + O3(g) → 2 O2(g). At 298 K, the rate constant for this reaction is 4.8 × 10⁵ M⁻¹ s⁻¹. Would you expect this reaction to occur via a single elementary process? Explain why or why not.
Problem 76
Problem 77b
The following data were collected for the desturction of O3 by H (O3 + H → O2 + OH) at very low concentrations (b) Calculate the rate constant
Problem 78
The Henry's law constant for CO2 in water at 25 °C is 3.1x10^-2 M atm-1. (a) What is the soubility of CO2 in water at this temperature if the soltuion is in contact with air at normal atmospheric pressure?
Problem 79a
The precipitation of Al(OH)3 (Ksp) = 1.3⨉10-33) is sometimes used ot purify water. (a) Estimate the pH at which precipitation of Al(OH)3 will begin if 5.0 lb of Al2(SO4)3 is added to 2000 gal of water
Problem 80c
The valuable polymer polyurethane is made by a condensa- tion reaction of alcohols (ROH) with compounds that con- tain an isocyanate group (RNCO). Two reactions that can generate a urethane monomer are shown here: (i)
(ii)
(c) If you wanted to promote the formation of the isocyanate intermediate in each reaction, what could you do, using Le Châtelier's principle?
Problem 81
The pH of a particular raindrop is 5.6.
(a) Assuming the major species in the raindrop are H2CO3(aq), HCO3-(aq) and CO32- (aq), Calculate the concentrations of these species in the raindrop, assuming the total carbonate concentration is 1.0 * 10-5 M. The appropriate Ka values are given in Table 16.3.
(b) What experiments could you do to test the hypothesis that the rain also contains sulfur-containing species that contribute to its pH? Assume you have a large sample of rain to test.
Problem 81b
The pH of a particular raindrop is 5.6. (b) What experiments could you do to test the hypothesis that the rain also contains sulfur-containing species that contribute to its pH? Assume you have a large sample of rain to test.
Ch.18 - Chemistry of the Environment
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