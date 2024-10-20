Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parts per billion (ppb) Parts per billion (ppb) is a unit of measurement used to describe the concentration of a substance in a solution. It indicates how many parts of a substance are present in one billion parts of the total solution. In this context, 0.05 ppb means that there are 0.05 grams of gold in one billion grams of seawater, which is crucial for calculating the total amount of seawater needed to extract a specific quantity of gold.

Density and volume conversion Density is defined as mass per unit volume and is essential for converting between mass and volume. In this problem, the density of seawater is given as 1.03 g/mL, which allows us to convert the mass of seawater into volume. Understanding this relationship is vital for determining how many liters of seawater are required to yield the desired amount of gold.