Alcohol-based fuels for automobiles lead to the production of formaldehyde (CH2O) in exhaust gases. Formaldehyde undergoes photodissociation, which contributes to photo- chemical smog: CH2O + hn ¡ CHO + H The maximum wavelength of light that can cause this reac- tion is 335 nm. (d) Write out the formaldehyde photodis- sociation reaction, showing Lewis-dot structures.
The atmosphere of Mars is 96% CO2, with a pressure of approximately 6 * 10⁻³ atm at the surface. Based on measurements taken over a period of several years by the Rover Environmental Monitoring Station (REMS), the average daytime temperature at the REMS location on Mars is –5.7 °C (22 °F), while the average nighttime temperature is –79 °C (–109 °F). This daily variation in temperature is much larger than what we experience on Earth. What factor plays the largest role in this wide temperature variation, the composition or the density of the atmosphere?
Key Concepts
Atmospheric Composition
Atmospheric Density
Thermal Inertia
Phosphorus is present in seawater to the extent of 0.07 ppm by mass. Assuming that the phosphorus is present as dihydrogenphosphate, H2PO4-, calculate the correspond-ing molar concentration of H2PO4- in seawater.
The enthalpy of fusion of water is 6.01 kJ/mol. Sunlight striking Earth's surface supplies 168 W per square meter (1 W = 1 watt = 1 J/s). (b) The specific heat capacity of ice is 2.032 J/g°C. If the initial temperature of a 1.00 square emter patch of ice is -5.0°C, what is its final temperature after being in sunlight for 12 h, assuming no phase changes and assuming that sunlight penetration uniformly to a depth of 1.00 cm?
Alcohol-based fuels for automobiles lead to the production of formaldehyde (CH2O) in exhaust gases. Formaldehyde undergoes photodissociation, which contributes to photo- chemical smog: CH2O + hn ¡ CHO + H The maximum wavelength of light that can cause this reaction is 335 nm. (b) What is the maximum strength of a bond, in kJ/mol, that can be broken by absorption of a photon of 335-nm light?
What is the molarity of Na+ in a solution of NaCl whose salinity is 5.6 if the solution has a density of 1.03 g>mL?
An important reaction in the formation of photochemical smog is the photodissociation of NO : NO2 + hv → NO(g) + O(g) The maximum wavelength of light that can cause this reac- tion is 420 nm. (a) In what part of the electromagnetic spec- trum is light with this wavelength found?