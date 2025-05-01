Phosphorus is present in seawater to the extent of 0.07 ppm by mass. Assuming that the phosphorus is present as dihydrogenphosphate, H2PO4-, calculate the correspond-ing molar concentration of H2PO4- in seawater.
At the first-stage recovery of magnesium from seawater, the precipitation of Mg(OH)2 with CaO occurs in the following reaction: Mg2+(aq) + CaO(s) + H2O(l) → Mg(OH)2(s) + Ca2+(aq). What mass of CaO, in grams, is needed to precipitate 1000 lb of Mg(OH)2?
Key Concepts
Stoichiometry
Molar Mass
Precipitation Reaction
The enthalpy of fusion of water is 6.01 kJ/mol. Sunlight striking Earth's surface supplies 168 W per square meter (1 W = 1 watt = 1 J/s). (b) The specific heat capacity of ice is 2.032 J/g°C. If the initial temperature of a 1.00 square emter patch of ice is -5.0°C, what is its final temperature after being in sunlight for 12 h, assuming no phase changes and assuming that sunlight penetration uniformly to a depth of 1.00 cm?
The organic anion
is found in most detergents. Assume that the anion under-goes aerobic decomposition in the following manner: C18H29SO3- + 51 O2 → 36 CO2(aq) + 28 H2O (l) + 2 H+(aq) + 2 SO42-(aq) What is the total mass of O2 required to biodegrade 10.0 g of this substance?
The Ogallala aquifer described in the Closer Look box in Section 18.3, provides 82% of the drinking water for the people who live in the region, although more than 75% of the water that is pumped from it is for irrigation. Irrigation withdrawals are approximately 18 billion gallons per day. (a) Assuming that 2% of the rainfall that falls on an area of 600,000 km2 recharges the aquifer, what average annual rainfall would be required to replace the water removed for irrigation?
What is the molarity of Na+ in a solution of NaCl whose salinity is 5.6 if the solution has a density of 1.03 g>mL?