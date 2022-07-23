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Ch.18 - Chemistry of the Environment
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.18 - Chemistry of the EnvironmentProblem 66a
Chapter 18, Problem 66a

One of the possible consequences of climate change is an increase in the temperature of ocean water. The oceans serve as a 'sink' for CO2 by dissolving large amounts of it.
(a) The figure below shows the solubility of CO2 in water as a function of temperature. Does CO2 behave more or less similarly to other gases in this respect?

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1
insert step 1> Identify the general trend of gas solubility in water with respect to temperature.
insert step 2> Recall that for most gases, solubility in water decreases as temperature increases.
insert step 3> Examine the provided figure to determine the trend of CO2 solubility with temperature.
insert step 4> Compare the trend observed for CO2 with the general behavior of other gases.
insert step 5> Conclude whether CO2 behaves similarly or differently compared to other gases based on the observed trend.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gas Solubility and Temperature

The solubility of gases in liquids generally decreases as temperature increases. This is due to the increased kinetic energy of gas molecules at higher temperatures, which makes them more likely to escape from the liquid phase into the gas phase. Understanding this principle is crucial for analyzing how CO2 behaves in ocean water as temperatures rise.
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Gas Solubility Example

Henry's Law

Henry's Law states that the amount of gas that dissolves in a liquid at a given temperature is proportional to the partial pressure of that gas above the liquid. This law helps explain the relationship between CO2 levels in the atmosphere and its solubility in ocean water, particularly as temperature changes affect both pressure and solubility.
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Impact of Climate Change on Ocean Chemistry

Climate change leads to rising ocean temperatures, which can alter the chemical balance of seawater. As temperatures increase, the ability of oceans to absorb CO2 diminishes, potentially leading to higher concentrations of CO2 in the atmosphere. This concept is essential for understanding the broader implications of climate change on marine ecosystems and global carbon cycles.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The solar power striking Earth every day averages 168 watts per square meter. The highest ever recorded electrical power usage in New York City was 13,200 MW. A record established in July of 2013. Considering that present technology for solar energy conversion is about 10% efficient, from how many square meters of land must sunlight be collected in order to provide this peak power? (For compar- ison, the total area of New York City is 830 km2.)

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Textbook Question

The rate of solar energy striking Earth averages 168 watts per square meter. The rate of energy radiated from Earth's surface averages 390 watts per square meter. Comparing these numbers, one might expect that the planet would cool quickly, yet it does not. Why not?

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Textbook Question

Write balanced chemical equations for each of the following reactions: (a) The nitric oxide molecule undergoes photodissociation in the upper atmosphere. (b) The nitric oxide molecule undergoes photoionization in the upper atmosphere. (c) Nitric oxide undergoes oxidation by ozone in the stratosphere.

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Textbook Question

Natural gas consists primarily of methane, CH4(g). (b) Write a balanced chemical equation for the incomplete combustion of methane to product CO(g) as the only carbon-containg product.

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