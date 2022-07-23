(a) The EPA threshold for acceptable levels of lead ions in water is 615 ppb. What is the molarity of an aqueous solution with a concentration of 15 ppb?
(b) Will Mg(OH)2 precipitate when 4.0 g of Na2CO3 is added to 1.00 L of a solution containing 125 ppm of Mg2+?
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Key Concepts
Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)
Precipitation Reactions
Concentration Calculations
(b) Concentrations of lead in the bloodstream are often quoted in units of μg/dL. Averaged over the entire country, the mean concentration of lead in the blood was measured to be 1.6 μg/dL in 2008. Express this concentration in ppb.
In 1986 an electrical power plant in Taylorsville, Georgia, burned 8,376,726 tons of coal, a national record at that time. (a) Assuming that the coal was 83% carbon and 2.5% sulfur and that combustion was complete, calculate the number of tons of carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide produced by the plant during the year.
The solar power striking Earth every day averages 168 watts per square meter. The highest ever recorded electrical power usage in New York City was 13,200 MW. A record established in July of 2013. Considering that present technology for solar energy conversion is about 10% efficient, from how many square meters of land must sunlight be collected in order to provide this peak power? (For compar- ison, the total area of New York City is 830 km2.)
Write balanced chemical equations for each of the following reactions: (a) The nitric oxide molecule undergoes photodissociation in the upper atmosphere. (b) The nitric oxide molecule undergoes photoionization in the upper atmosphere. (c) Nitric oxide undergoes oxidation by ozone in the stratosphere.
Write balanced chemical equations for each of the following reactions: (d) Nitrogen dioxide dissolves in water to form nitric acid and nitric oxide.