Problem 58c

Suppose you were dissatisfied with both Celsius and Fahrenheit units and wanted to design your own temperature scale based on ethyl alcohol (ethanol). On the Celsius scale, ethanol has a melting point of -117.3 °C and a boiling point of 78.5 °C, but on your new scale calibrated in units of degrees ethanol, °E, you define ethanol to melt at 0 °E and boil at 200 °E. (c) What are the melting and boiling points of water on the ethanol scale?