- What is the difference between a hypothesis and theory? (a) A hypothesis provides an explanation for a phenomenon, but a theory does not. (b) A theory provides an explanation for a phenomenon, but a hypothesis does not. (c) Both a theory and a hypothesis provide an explanation for a phenomenon, but a theory has been upheld by experi-mental observations
Problem 37
Problem 38a
What SI units are used for measuring the following quanti-ties? For derived units, express your answers in terms of the six fundamental units. (a) Mass
Problem 38b
What SI units are used for measuring the following quanti-ties? For derived units, express your answers in terms of the six fundamental units. (b) Length
Problem 38c
What SI units are used for measuring the following quanti-ties? For derived units, express your answers in terms of the six fundamental units. (c) Temperature
Problem 38e
What SI units are used for measuring the following quanti-ties? For derived units, express your answers in terms of the six fundamental units. (e) Energy
Problem 38e
What SI units are used for measuring the following quanti-ties? For derived units, express your answers in terms of the six fundamental units. (e) Energy
Problem 38f
What SI units are used for measuring the following quanti-ties? For derived units, express your answers in terms of the six fundamental units. (f) Density
- Complete the following equivalent expressions by filling in the blanks. (a) 1 km = ____ m (b) 1m = _____ km (c) 1 mmol = _____ mol (d) 1 mol = _____ mmol
Problem 40
- Bottles of wine sometimes carry the notation 'Volume = 75 cL. What does the unit cL mean?
Problem 42
- Which quantity in each of the following pairs is larger? (a) 5.63 * 106 cm or 6.02 * 101 km
Problem 43
- Which quantity in each of the following pairs is smaller? (c) 2.9 GA or 3.1 * 1015 mA
Problem 44
Problem 47b
Carry out the following conversions. (b) 8.5 cm^3 = _____ m^3 = _____ mm^3
Problem 47c
Carry out the following conversions. (c) 65.2 mg = _____ = g = _____ pg
Problem 48a
Express the following measurements in scientific notation. (a) 453.32 mg
Problem 48b
Express the following measurements in scientific notation. (b) 0.000 042 1 mL
- An experimental procedure call for 250 mg of calcium car-bonate. The balance in the laboratory measures mass in grams and reads to four decimal places. Which reading on the bal-ance corresponds to 250 mg? (a) 0.0250 (b) 0.2500 (c) 0.0025
Problem 50
- A virus has a diameter of 5.2 * 10-8 m. What is the most appropriate prefix for reporting the diameter of the virus?
Problem 51
- The estimated concentration of gold in the oceans is 1.0 * 10^-11 g/mL. (b) Assuming that the volume of the oceans is 1.3 * 10^21 L, estimate the amount of dissolved gold in grams in the oceans.
Problem 53
- The normal body temperature of a goat is 39.9 °C, and that of an Australian spiny anteater is 22.2 °C. Express these tem-peratures in degrees Fahrenheit.
Problem 54
- Of the 90 or so naturally occurring elements, only four are liquid near room temperature: mercury (melting point = -38.87 °C), bromine (melting point = -7.2 °C), cesium (melting point = 28.40 °C), and gallium (melting point = 29.78 °C). Convert these melting points to degrees Fahrenheit.
Problem 55
- Suppose that your oven is calibrated in degrees Fahrenheit but a recipe calls for you to bake at 175 °C. What oven set-ting should you use?
Problem 56
- Tungsten, the element used to make filaments in light bulbs, has a melting point of 6192 °F. Convert this temperature to degrees Celsius and to kelvin.
Problem 57
Problem 58b
Suppose you were dissatisfied with both Celsius and Fahrenheit units and wanted to design your own temperature scale based on ethyl alcohol (ethanol). On the Celsius scale, ethanol has a melting point of -117.3 °C and a boiling point of 78.5 °C, but on your new scale calibrated in units of degrees ethanol, °E, you define ethanol to melt at 0 °E and boil at 200 °E. (b) How does an ethanol degree compare in size with a Fahrenheit degree?
Problem 58c
Suppose you were dissatisfied with both Celsius and Fahrenheit units and wanted to design your own temperature scale based on ethyl alcohol (ethanol). On the Celsius scale, ethanol has a melting point of -117.3 °C and a boiling point of 78.5 °C, but on your new scale calibrated in units of degrees ethanol, °E, you define ethanol to melt at 0 °E and boil at 200 °E. (c) What are the melting and boiling points of water on the ethanol scale?
Problem 58d
Suppose you were dissatisfied with both Celsius and Fahrenheit units and wanted to design your own temperature scale based on ethyl alcohol (ethanol). On the Celsius scale, ethanol has a melting point of -117.3 °C and a boiling point of 78.5 °C, but on your new scale calibrated in units of degrees ethanol, °E, you define ethanol to melt at 0 °E and boil at 200 °E. (d) What is normal human body temperature (98.6 °F) on the ethanol scale?
Problem 58e
Suppose you were dissatisfied with both Celsius and Fahrenheit units and wanted to design your own temperature scale based on ethyl alcohol (ethanol). On the Celsius scale, ethanol has a melting point of -117.3 °C and a boiling point of 78.5 °C, but on your new scale calibrated in units of degrees ethanol, °E, you define ethanol to melt at 0 °E and boil at 200 °E. (e) If the outside thermometer reads 130 °E, how would you dress to go out?
- Sodium chloride has a melting point of 1074 K and a boil-ing point of 1686 K. Convert these temperatures to degrees Celsius and to degrees Fahrenheit.
Problem 60
- What is the difference between a derived SI unit and a funda-mental SI unit? Give an example of each
Problem 62
- What is the volume in L of a cube with an edge length of 7.0 dm?
Problem 64
- What is the volume in mL of a cube with an edge length of 2.5 cm?
Problem 65
Ch.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & Measurement
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