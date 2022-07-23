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Ch.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & Measurement
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & MeasurementProblem 33b
Chapter 1, Problem 33b

The following statements pertain to the development of the theory of the structure of DNA. Match the statement with the appropriate step (observation, hypothesis, experiment designed to test hypothesis) in the scientific method. (b) In a sample of DNA, there are equal amounts of the bases A and T and equal amounts of the bases C and G.

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1
Step 1: Understand the scientific method. The scientific method involves making observations, forming a hypothesis, and designing experiments to test the hypothesis.
Step 2: Identify the statement given in the problem. The statement is: 'In a sample of DNA, there are equal amounts of the bases A and T and equal amounts of the bases C and G.'
Step 3: Determine which part of the scientific method the statement corresponds to.
Step 4: Recognize that the statement describes a pattern observed in DNA samples, which is an observation.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'In a sample of DNA, there are equal amounts of the bases A and T and equal amounts of the bases C and G.' is an observation in the scientific method.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scientific Method

The scientific method is a systematic approach to inquiry that involves making observations, forming hypotheses, conducting experiments, and drawing conclusions. It is fundamental in scientific research as it provides a structured framework for investigating phenomena and validating theories.
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Scientific Notation Concepts

Base Pairing in DNA

Base pairing in DNA refers to the specific pairing of nitrogenous bases: adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T), and cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G). This complementary pairing is crucial for the stability of the DNA double helix and is a key observation that supports the structure of DNA.

Observation vs. Hypothesis

In the scientific method, an observation is a factual statement derived from data or evidence, while a hypothesis is a testable prediction based on observations. The statement about equal amounts of A and T, and C and G in DNA is an observation that can lead to the hypothesis regarding base pairing in the structure of DNA.
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Label the following statements about the world's largest gold bar as quantitative or qualitative observations. (This gold bar was worth approximately \$10.25 million in 2013.) (a) The melting point of gold is 1064.2 °C. (b) The volume of the gold bar is 15,730 cm3. (c) Gold metal is a conductor of electricity. (d) The mass of the gold bar is 250 kg. (e) The gold bar is yellow and shiny
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Refer to Figure 1.2. What is developed when numerous observations support a hypothes
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The following statements pertain to the development of the theory of combustion by the French chemist Lavoisier in the eighteenth century. Match the statement with the appro-priate step (observation, hypothesis, experiment designed to test hypothesis) in the scientific method (c) Combustion of a metal in a closed container ceases after a length of time.

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Textbook Question

The following statements pertain to the development of the theory of combustion by the French chemist Lavoisier in the eighteenth century. Match the statement with the appro-priate step (observation, hypothesis, experiment designed to test hypothesis) in the scientific method (b) Oxygen gas combines with a substance during its combustion.

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The following cylinder contains three liquids that do not mix with one another: water (density = 1.0 g/mL), vegetable oil (density = 0.93 g/mL), and mercury (density = 13.5 g/mL). Which liquid is which?
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The following statements pertain to the development of the theory of the structure of DNA. Match the statement with the appropriate step (observation, hypothesis, experiment designed to test hypothesis) in the scientific method. (c) Direct X rays at a sample of crystallized DNA, and inter-pret the diffraction pattern for structural information.

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