Label the following statements about the world's largest gold bar as quantitative or qualitative observations. (This gold bar was worth approximately \$10.25 million in 2013.) (a) The melting point of gold is 1064.2 °C. (b) The volume of the gold bar is 15,730 cm3. (c) Gold metal is a conductor of electricity. (d) The mass of the gold bar is 250 kg. (e) The gold bar is yellow and shiny
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Key Concepts
Quantitative Observations
Qualitative Observations
Properties of Gold
The following statements pertain to the development of the theory of the structure of DNA. Match the statement with the appropriate step (observation, hypothesis, experiment designed to test hypothesis) in the scientific method. (b) In a sample of DNA, there are equal amounts of the bases A and T and equal amounts of the bases C and G.
The following statements pertain to the development of the theory of combustion by the French chemist Lavoisier in the eighteenth century. Match the statement with the appro-priate step (observation, hypothesis, experiment designed to test hypothesis) in the scientific method (c) Combustion of a metal in a closed container ceases after a length of time.
The following statements pertain to the development of the theory of the structure of DNA. Match the statement with the appropriate step (observation, hypothesis, experiment designed to test hypothesis) in the scientific method. (c) Direct X rays at a sample of crystallized DNA, and inter-pret the diffraction pattern for structural information.
What SI units are used for measuring the following quanti-ties? For derived units, express your answers in terms of the six fundamental units. (a) Mass