Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & Measurement
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & MeasurementProblem 34
Chapter 1, Problem 34

Label the following statements about the world's largest gold bar as quantitative or qualitative observations. (This gold bar was worth approximately \$10.25 million in 2013.) (a) The melting point of gold is 1064.2 °C. (b) The volume of the gold bar is 15,730 cm3. (c) Gold metal is a conductor of electricity. (d) The mass of the gold bar is 250 kg. (e) The gold bar is yellow and shiny

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the nature of each observation: Quantitative observations involve numerical data, while qualitative observations describe qualities or characteristics.
Examine statement (a): 'The melting point of gold is 1064.2 °C.' This is a numerical measurement, so it is a quantitative observation.
Examine statement (b): 'The volume of the gold bar is 15,730 cm^3.' This is also a numerical measurement, making it a quantitative observation.
Examine statement (c): 'Gold metal is a conductor of electricity.' This describes a property of gold without using numbers, so it is a qualitative observation.
Examine statement (d): 'The mass of the gold bar is 250 kg.' This is a numerical measurement, indicating a quantitative observation.
Examine statement (e): 'The gold bar is yellow and shiny.' This describes the appearance of the gold bar, making it a qualitative observation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quantitative Observations

Quantitative observations involve measurements that can be expressed numerically. These observations provide specific data points, such as mass, volume, or temperature, allowing for precise comparisons and calculations. For example, stating that the mass of the gold bar is 250 kg is a quantitative observation because it provides a measurable value.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:31
Kp vs Kc Relationship Example

Qualitative Observations

Qualitative observations describe characteristics or qualities that cannot be measured numerically. These observations often involve sensory descriptions, such as color, texture, or state of matter. For instance, saying that the gold bar is yellow and shiny is a qualitative observation, as it describes its appearance without providing a numerical value.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:43
Relationship between ∆E°, ∆G°, and K

Properties of Gold

Gold possesses unique physical and chemical properties that are important in various contexts, including its melting point and electrical conductivity. The melting point of gold, which is 1064.2 °C, is a critical property that indicates the temperature at which it transitions from solid to liquid. Additionally, gold's ability to conduct electricity makes it valuable in electronics and other applications.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:22
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Refer to Figure 1.2. What is developed when numerous observations support a hypothes
467
views
Textbook Question

The following statements pertain to the development of the theory of the structure of DNA. Match the statement with the appropriate step (observation, hypothesis, experiment designed to test hypothesis) in the scientific method. (b) In a sample of DNA, there are equal amounts of the bases A and T and equal amounts of the bases C and G.

440
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

The following statements pertain to the development of the theory of combustion by the French chemist Lavoisier in the eighteenth century. Match the statement with the appro-priate step (observation, hypothesis, experiment designed to test hypothesis) in the scientific method (c) Combustion of a metal in a closed container ceases after a length of time.

452
views
Textbook Question
What is the difference between a hypothesis and theory? (a) A hypothesis provides an explanation for a phenomenon, but a theory does not.(b) A theory provides an explanation for a phenomenon, but a hypothesis does not.(c) Both a theory and a hypothesis provide an explanation for a phenomenon, but a theory has been upheld by experi-mental observations
856
views
Textbook Question

The following statements pertain to the development of the theory of the structure of DNA. Match the statement with the appropriate step (observation, hypothesis, experiment designed to test hypothesis) in the scientific method. (c) Direct X rays at a sample of crystallized DNA, and inter-pret the diffraction pattern for structural information.

450
views
Textbook Question

What SI units are used for measuring the following quanti-ties? For derived units, express your answers in terms of the six fundamental units. (a) Mass

509
views