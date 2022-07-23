Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & Measurement
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & MeasurementProblem 38e
Chapter 1, Problem 38e

What SI units are used for measuring the following quanti-ties? For derived units, express your answers in terms of the six fundamental units. (e) Energy

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the SI unit for energy, which is the joule (J).
Recall that energy is a derived unit in the SI system.
Express the joule in terms of the fundamental SI units: 1 joule is equivalent to 1 newton meter (N·m).
Break down the newton (N) into fundamental units: 1 newton is equal to 1 kilogram meter per second squared (kg·m/s²).
Combine these to express the joule in terms of fundamental units: 1 J = 1 kg·m²/s².

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

SI Units

The International System of Units (SI) is a standardized system of measurement used globally in science and engineering. It consists of seven base units, including the meter (length), kilogram (mass), second (time), ampere (electric current), kelvin (temperature), mole (amount of substance), and candela (luminous intensity). Derived units are formed from these base units to measure other quantities.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:13
SI Units

Energy

Energy is the capacity to do work or produce heat and is a fundamental concept in physics and chemistry. The SI unit for energy is the joule (J), which is defined as the amount of work done when a force of one newton displaces an object by one meter. Understanding energy and its units is crucial for analyzing physical and chemical processes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:26
Nature of Energy

Derived Units

Derived units are combinations of the seven base SI units used to measure more complex quantities. For example, energy (joules) can be expressed in terms of base units as kg·m²/s², where kg is mass, m is length, and s is time. Recognizing how to express derived units in terms of fundamental units is essential for accurate scientific communication and calculations.
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Complete the following equivalent expressions by filling in the blanks.(a) 1 km = ____ m(b) 1m = _____ km(c) 1 mmol = _____ mol(d) 1 mol = _____ mmol
459
views
Textbook Question

What SI units are used for measuring the following quanti-ties? For derived units, express your answers in terms of the six fundamental units. (b) Length

543
views
Textbook Question

What SI units are used for measuring the following quanti-ties? For derived units, express your answers in terms of the six fundamental units. (c) Temperature

387
views
Textbook Question

What SI units are used for measuring the following quanti-ties? For derived units, express your answers in terms of the six fundamental units. (f) Density

410
views
Textbook Question

What SI units are used for measuring the following quanti-ties? For derived units, express your answers in terms of the six fundamental units. (e) Energy

356
views
Textbook Question

What SI units are used for measuring the following quanti-ties? For derived units, express your answers in terms of the six fundamental units. (a) Mass

509
views