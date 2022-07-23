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Ch.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & Measurement
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & MeasurementProblem 57
Chapter 1, Problem 57

Tungsten, the element used to make filaments in light bulbs, has a melting point of 6192 °F. Convert this temperature to degrees Celsius and to kelvin.

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1
Start by converting the melting point from Fahrenheit to Celsius using the formula: \( C = \frac{5}{9} (F - 32) \).
Substitute the given Fahrenheit temperature (6192 °F) into the formula: \( C = \frac{5}{9} (6192 - 32) \).
Simplify the expression inside the parentheses: \( 6192 - 32 \).
Multiply the result by \( \frac{5}{9} \) to find the temperature in Celsius.
Convert the Celsius temperature to Kelvin using the formula: \( K = C + 273.15 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Temperature Conversion

Temperature conversion involves changing a temperature value from one scale to another, commonly from Fahrenheit to Celsius or Kelvin. The formulas used are: for Celsius, subtract 32 from the Fahrenheit value and then multiply by 5/9; for Kelvin, add 273.15 to the Celsius value. Understanding these conversions is essential for accurately interpreting temperature data in different scientific contexts.
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Fahrenheit Scale

The Fahrenheit scale is a temperature scale where water freezes at 32 degrees and boils at 212 degrees under standard atmospheric conditions. It is primarily used in the United States and a few other countries. Familiarity with this scale is important when dealing with temperatures commonly reported in Fahrenheit, especially in everyday contexts like weather and cooking.
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Kelvin Scale

The Kelvin scale is an absolute temperature scale used in scientific contexts, where 0 K (zero Kelvin) represents absolute zero, the theoretical point where all molecular motion ceases. The Kelvin scale is directly related to the Celsius scale, with a difference of 273.15 degrees. It is crucial for calculations in thermodynamics and physical chemistry, as it provides a consistent framework for temperature measurements.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suppose you were dissatisfied with both Celsius and Fahrenheit units and wanted to design your own temperature scale based on ethyl alcohol (ethanol). On the Celsius scale, ethanol has a melting point of -117.3 °C and a boiling point of 78.5 °C, but on your new scale calibrated in units of degrees ethanol, °E, you define ethanol to melt at 0 °E and boil at 200 °E. (b) How does an ethanol degree compare in size with a Fahrenheit degree?

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Textbook Question
Suppose that your oven is calibrated in degrees Fahrenheit but a recipe calls for you to bake at 175 °C. What oven set-ting should you use?
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Textbook Question

Suppose you were dissatisfied with both Celsius and Fahrenheit units and wanted to design your own temperature scale based on ethyl alcohol (ethanol). On the Celsius scale, ethanol has a melting point of -117.3 °C and a boiling point of 78.5 °C, but on your new scale calibrated in units of degrees ethanol, °E, you define ethanol to melt at 0 °E and boil at 200 °E. (c) What are the melting and boiling points of water on the ethanol scale?

1555
views
Textbook Question

Suppose you were dissatisfied with both Celsius and Fahrenheit units and wanted to design your own temperature scale based on ethyl alcohol (ethanol). On the Celsius scale, ethanol has a melting point of -117.3 °C and a boiling point of 78.5 °C, but on your new scale calibrated in units of degrees ethanol, °E, you define ethanol to melt at 0 °E and boil at 200 °E. (d) What is normal human body temperature (98.6 °F) on the ethanol scale?

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Textbook Question
The normal body temperature of a goat is 39.9 °C, and that of an Australian spiny anteater is 22.2 °C. Express these tem-peratures in degrees Fahrenheit.
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Textbook Question
Of the 90 or so naturally occurring elements, only four are liquid near room temperature: mercury (melting point = -38.87 °C), bromine (melting point = -7.2 °C), cesium (melting point = 28.40 °C), and gallium (melting point = 29.78 °C). Convert these melting points to degrees Fahrenheit.
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