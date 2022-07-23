Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & Measurement
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & MeasurementProblem 40
Chapter 1, Problem 40

Complete the following equivalent expressions by filling in the blanks.(a) 1 km = ____ m(b) 1m = _____ km(c) 1 mmol = _____ mol(d) 1 mol = _____ mmol

Verified step by step guidance
1
(a) To convert kilometers to meters, use the conversion factor: 1 km = 1000 m.
(b) To convert meters to kilometers, use the conversion factor: 1 m = 0.001 km.
(c) To convert millimoles to moles, use the conversion factor: 1 mmol = 0.001 mol.
(d) To convert moles to millimoles, use the conversion factor: 1 mol = 1000 mmol.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metric System

The metric system is a decimal-based system of measurement used globally, which includes units such as meters, kilometers, and grams. It is structured around powers of ten, making conversions between units straightforward. Understanding the relationships between these units is essential for performing calculations in chemistry and other sciences.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Metric Prefixes Usage

Unit Conversion

Unit conversion involves changing a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit without changing its value. This process is crucial in chemistry for ensuring that measurements are consistent and comparable. Familiarity with conversion factors, such as 1 km = 1000 m, allows for accurate calculations and comparisons in scientific contexts.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:56
Conversion Factors

Mole Concept

The mole is a fundamental unit in chemistry that quantifies the amount of substance. One mole contains approximately 6.022 x 10^23 entities (Avogadro's number), whether they are atoms, molecules, or ions. Understanding the mole and its subdivisions, such as millimoles (mmol), is vital for stoichiometric calculations and understanding chemical reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:25
Mole Concept
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What SI units are used for measuring the following quanti-ties? For derived units, express your answers in terms of the six fundamental units. (e) Energy

2
views
Textbook Question
Bottles of wine sometimes carry the notation 'Volume = 75 cL. What does the unit cL mean?
778
views
Textbook Question
Which quantity in each of the following pairs is smaller?(c) 2.9 GA or 3.1 * 1015 mA
506
views
Textbook Question

What SI units are used for measuring the following quanti-ties? For derived units, express your answers in terms of the six fundamental units. (f) Density

410
views
Textbook Question

What SI units are used for measuring the following quanti-ties? For derived units, express your answers in terms of the six fundamental units. (e) Energy

356
views
Textbook Question
Which quantity in each of the following pairs is larger?(a) 5.63 * 106 cm or 6.02 * 101 km
576
views