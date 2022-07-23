If Kc = 7.5×10−9 at 1000 K for the reaction N2(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO(g), give the value of Kc at 1000 K for the reaction
(a) 2 NO(g) → N2(g) + O2(g)
If Kc = 7.5×10−9 at 1000 K for the reaction N2(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO(g), give the value of Kc at 1000 K for the reaction
(a) 2 NO(g) → N2(g) + O2(g)
The reaction
2 PH31g2 + As21g2 ∆ 2 AsH31g2 + P21g2
has Kp = 2.9 * 10-5 at 873 K. At the same temperature,
what is Kp for each of the following reactions?
(a) 2 AsH31g2 + P21g2 ∆ 2 PH31g2 + As21g2
The reaction 2 AsH31g2 ∆ As21g2 + 3 H21g2 has Kp =
7.2 * 107 at 1073 K. At the same temperature, what is Kp
for each of the following reactions?
(b) 4 AsH31g2 ∆ 2 As21g2 + 6 H21g2
The reaction 2 AsH31g2 ∆ As21g2 + 3 H21g2 has Kp =
7.2 * 107 at 1073 K. At the same temperature, what is Kp
for each of the following reactions?
(c) 9 H21g2 + 3 As21g2 ∆ 6 AsH31g2
Calculate the value of the equilibrium constant for the reaction 4 NH31g2 + 3 O21g2 ∆ 2 N21g2 + 6 H2O1g2
given the following equilibrium constants at a certain temperature.
2 H21g2 + O21g2 ∆ 2 H2O1g2 Kc = 3.2 * 1081
N21g2 + 3 H21g2 ∆ 2 NH31g2 Kc = 3.5 * 108