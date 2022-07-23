Reverse Reaction and Kc Relationship

For a given reaction, the equilibrium constant for the reverse reaction is the reciprocal of the equilibrium constant for the forward reaction. If Kc for the forward reaction is known, Kc for the reverse reaction can be calculated as Kc(reverse) = 1/Kc(forward). This relationship is crucial for determining Kc for the reaction given in the question, which is the reverse of the original reaction.