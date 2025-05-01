The gas-phase reaction 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 SO3(g) has an equilibrium constant Kc = 5.8 * 10^3 at 600 °C. A mixture contains [SO2] = 0.10 M, [O2] = 0.100 M, and [SO3] = 0.200 M. Which statement is true about the reaction direction and equilibrium mixture? (LO 15.8, 15.9) (a) The mixture is at equilibrium and contains appreciable amounts of reactants and products. (b) The reaction will shift to make more product, and the equilibrium mixture contains appreciable amounts of reactants and products. (c) The reaction will shift to make more reactants, and the equilibrium mixture contains mostly product. (d) The reaction will shift to make more product, and the equilibrium mixture contains mostly reactant.