Calculate the value of the equilibrium constant at 427 °C for the reaction

Na O1s2 + 1>2 O 1g2 ∆ Na O 1s2

given the following equilibrium constants at 427 °C.

Na2O1s2 ∆ 2 Na1l2 + 1>2 O21g2 Kc = 2 * 10-25 Na O 1s2 ∆ 2 Na1l2 + O 1g2 K = 5 * 10-29