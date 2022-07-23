Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system will adjust to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium. This principle helps predict how a reaction will shift in response to changes in concentration, pressure, or temperature. In the context of the question, it is vital for determining whether the reaction will shift toward reactants or products based on the current concentrations of A2, B2, and AB.