The following plot shows two pH titration curves, each representing the titration of 50.0 mL of 0.100 M acid with 0.100 M NaOH:
. (b) What is the approximate pH at the equivalence point for each of the acids?
The following plot shows two pH titration curves, each representing the titration of 50.0 mL of 0.100 M acid with 0.100 M NaOH:
. (b) What is the approximate pH at the equivalence point for each of the acids?
The following pictures represent solutions at various stages in the titration of a weak base B with aqueous HCl. (Cl- ions and solvent water molecules have been omitted for clarity.)
. (b) Is the pH at the equivalence point more or less than 7?
The following pictures represent solutions that contain one or more of the compounds H2A, NaHA, and Na2A, where H2A is a weak diprotic acid. (Na+ ions and solvent water molecules have been omitted for clarity.)
(a) Which of the solutions are buffer solutions?
The following pictures represent solutions at various stages in the titration of a weak base B with aqueous HCl. (Cl- ions and solvent water molecules have been omitted for clarity.)
. (a) To which of the following stages do solutions 1–4 correspond? (i) The initial solution before addition of any HCl (ii) Halfway to the equivalence point (iii) At the equivalence point (iv) Beyond the equivalence point
The following pictures represent initial concentrations in solutions that contain a weak acid HA (pKa = 6.0) and its sodium salt NaA. (Na+ ions and solvent water molecules have been omitted for clarity.)
. (b) Draw a picture that represents the equilibrium state of solution (1) after the addition of two H3O+ ions.