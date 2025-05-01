- The equilibrium constant Kn for the neutralization of boric acid (H3BO3) and caffeine (C8H10N4O2) is 24. What is Kb for caffeine? The Ka of boric acid is 5.8 x 10^-10.
Problem 54
- Does the pH increase, decrease, or remain the same when the substances are added to the solutions? (a) LiF to an HF solution (b) KI to an HI solution (c) NH4Cl to an NH3 solution
Problem 55
- Does the pH increase, decrease, or remain the same on the addition of each of the following? (a) NH4NO3 to an NH3 solution (b) Na2CO3 to an NaHCO3 solution (c) NaClO4 to an NaOH solution
Problem 56
- Calculate the pH of a solution that is 0.25 M in HF and 0.10 M in NaF.
Problem 57
- Calculate the pH of a solution prepared by dissolving 0.10 mol of solid NH4Cl in 0.500 L of 0.40 M NH3. Assume that there is no volume change.
Problem 58
- The pH of a solution of HN3 (Ka = 1.9 x10^-5) and NaN3 is 4.86. What is the molarity of NaN3 if the molarity of HN3 is 0.016 M?
Problem 59
Problem 60
The pH of a solution of NH3 and NH4Br is 8.90. What is the molarity of NH4Br if the molarity of NH3 is 0.016 M?
- Which of the following gives a buffer solution when equal volumes of the two solutions are mixed? (a) 0.10 M HF and 0.10 M NaF (b) 0.10 M HF and 0.10 M NaOH (c) 0.20 M HF and 0.10 M NaOH (d) 0.10 M HCl and 0.20 M NaF
Problem 63
- Which of the following solutions has the greater buffer capacity: 100 mL of 0.30 M HNO2-0.30 M NaNO2 or 100 mL of 0.10 M HNO2-0.10 M NaNO2? Explain.
Problem 65
- Which of the following solutions has the greater buffer capacity: 50 mL of 0.20 M NH4Br-0.30 M NH3 or 50 mL of 0.40 M NH4Br-0.60 M NH3? Explain.
Problem 66
- Calculate the pH of a buffer solution that is 0.20 M in HCN and 0.12 M in NaCN. Will the pH change if the solution is diluted by a factor of 2? Explain.
Problem 67
- Calculate the pH of a buffer solution prepared by dissolving 4.2 g of NaHCO3 and 5.3 g of Na2CO3 in 0.20 L of water. Will the pH change if the solution volume is increased by a factor of 10? Explain.
Problem 68
Problem 70a
Calculate the pH of 0.375 L of a 0.18 M acetic acid–0.29 M sodium acetate buffer before and after the addition of (a) 0.0060 mol of KOH. Assume that the volume remains constant.
Problem 70b
Calculate the pH of 0.375 L of a 0.18 M acetic acid–0.29 M sodium acetate buffer before and after the addition of (b) 0.0060 mol of HBr. Assume that the volume remains constant.
- Use the Henderson–Hasselbalch equation to calculate the pH of a buffer solution that is 0.25 M in formic acid (HCO2H) and 0.50 M in sodium formate (HCO2Na).
Problem 71
- The ratio of HCO3- to H2CO3 in blood is called the 'bicarb number' and is used as a measure of blood pH in hospital emergency rooms. A newly diagnosed diabetic patient is admitted to the emergency room with ketoacidosis and a bicarb number of 10. Calculate the blood pH. Ka for carbonic acid at room temperature (37 degrees Celsius) os 7.9 x 10^-7).
Problem 74
- In what volume ratio should you mix 1.0 M solutions of NH4Cl and NH3 to produce a buffer solution having pH = 9.80?
Problem 75
- Give a recipe for preparing a CH3CO2H-CH3CO2Na buffer solution that has pH = 4.44.
Problem 76
- You need a buffer solution that has pH = 7.00. Which of the following buffer systems should you choose? Explain. (a) H3PO4 and H2PO4 - (b) H2PO4- and HPO42- (c) HPO42- and PO43-
Problem 77
- Which of the following conjugate acid–base pairs should you choose to prepare a buffer solution that has pH = 4.50? Explain. (a) HSO4- and SO42- (b) HOCl and OCl- (c) C6H5CO2H and C6H5CO2-.
Problem 78
- Consider a buffer solution that contains equal concentrations of H2PO4- and HPO42-. Will the pH increase, decrease, or remain the same when each of the following substances is added? (a) Na2HPO4 (b) HBr (c) KOH (d) KI (e) H3PO4 (f) Na3PO4
Problem 79
- Make a rough plot of pH versus milliliters of acid added for the titration of 50.0 mL of 1.0 M NaOH with 1.0 M HCl. Indicate the pH at the following points, and tell how many milliliters of acid are required to reach the equivalence point. (a) At the start of the titration (b) At the equivalence point (c) After the addition of a large excess of acid
Problem 82
- Consider the titration of 40.0 mL of 0.250 M HF with 0.200 M NaOH. How many milliliters of base are required to reach the equivalence point? Calculate the pH at each of the following points. (d) After the addition of 80.0 mL of base
Problem 85
- Consider the titration of 25.0 mL of 0.200 M HCO2H with 0.250 M NaOH. How many milliliters of base are required to reach the equivalence point? Calculate the pH at each of the following points: (c) At the equivalence point, (d) After the addition of 25.0 mL of base.
Problem 86
- On the same graph, sketch pH titration curves for the titra-tion of (1) a strong acid with a strong base and (2) a weak acid with a strong base. How do the two curves differ with respect to the following? (a) The initial pH
Problem 87
- Consider the titration of 50.0 mL of 0.010 M HA (Ka = 1.0 x 10^-4) with 0.010 M NaOH. (a) Sketch the pH titration curve, and label the equivalence point. (b) How many milliliters of 0.010 M NaOH are required to reach the equivalence point? (c) Is the pH at the equivalence point greater than, equal to, or less than 7? (d) What is the pH exactly halfway to the equivalence point?
Problem 88
- The equivalence point was reached in titrations of three unknown acids at pH 9.16 (acid A), 8.88 (acid B), and 8.19 (acid C). (a) Which is the strongest acid? (b) Which is the weakest acid?
Problem 91
Problem 93a
What is the pH at the equivalence point for the titration of 0.10 M solutions of the following acids and bases, and which of the indicators in Figure 17.5 would be suitable for each titration? (a) HNO2 and NaOH
- What is the pH at the equivalence point for the titration of 0.20 M solutions of the following acids and bases? Which of the indicators in Figure 17.5 would be suitable for each titration? (c) Ba(OH)2 and HBr
Problem 94
Problem 95a
Consider the titration of 50.0 mL of a 0.100 M solution of the protonated form of the amino acid alanine (H2A+: Ka1 = 4.6 × 10–3, Ka2 = 2.0 × 10–10) with 0.100 M NaOH. Calculate the pH after the addition of each of the following volumes of base. (a) 10.0 mL
Ch.17 - Applications of Aqueous Equilibria
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