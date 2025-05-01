Problem 82

Make a rough plot of pH versus milliliters of acid added for the titration of 50.0 mL of 1.0 M NaOH with 1.0 M HCl. Indicate the pH at the following points, and tell how many milliliters of acid are required to reach the equivalence point. (a) At the start of the titration (b) At the equivalence point (c) After the addition of a large excess of acid