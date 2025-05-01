Problem 49c
Balance the following half-reactions. (c) (acidic) NO3-(aq) → NO2(aq)
Problem 49d
Balance the following half-reactions. (d) (basic) Br2(aq) → BrO3-(aq)
Problem 50b
Write balanced net ionic equations for the following reactions in acidic solution. (b) TeO2(s) + Cr2+(aq) → Te(s) + Cr3+(aq)
Problem 50c
Write balanced net ionic equations for the following reactions in acidic solution. (c) I-(aq) + IO3-(aq) → I3-(aq)
Problem 51a
Write balanced net ionic equations for the following reactions in acidic solution. (a)
Problem 51b
Write balanced net ionic equations for the following reactions in acidic solution. (b)
Problem 51c
Write balanced net ionic equations for the following reactions in acidic solution. (c)
Problem 52a
Write balanced net ionic equations for the following reactions in basic solution. (a)
Problem 52b
Write balanced net ionic equations for the following reactions in basic solution. (b)
Problem 52c
Write balanced net ionic equations for the following reactions in basic solution. (c)
Problem 53b
Write balanced net ionic equations for the following reactions in basic solution. (b)
- Why is the cathode of a galvanic cell considered to be the positive electrode?
Problem 54
- What is the function of a salt bridge in a galvanic cell?
Problem 55
- Write the shorthand notation for a galvanic cell that uses the following cell reaction. Include inert electrodes if necessary. 2 Fe1s2 + Cr2O72-1aq2 + 14 H+1aq2¡2 Fe3+1aq2 + 2 Cr3+1aq2 + 7 H2O1l2
Problem 59
Problem 62a
An H2/H+ half-cell (anode) and an Ag+/Ag half cell (cathode) are connected by a wire and a salt bridge. (a) Sketch the cell, indicating the direction of electron and ion flow.
Problem 62b
An H2/H+ half-cell (anode) and an Ag+/Ag half cell (cathode) are connected by a wire and a salt bridge. (b) Write balanced equations for the electrode and overall cell reactions.
- A galvanic cell is constructed from a Zn/Zn2+ half-cell (anode) and a Cl2/Cl- half-cell (cathode). (c) Give the shorthand notation for the cell.
Problem 63
- Write balanced equations for the electrode and overall cell reactions in the following galvanic cells. Sketch each cell, labeling the anode and cathode and showing the direction of electron and ion flow. (a) .
Problem 64
- What conditions must be met for a cell potential E to qualify as a standard cell potential E°?
Problem 66
- Arrange the following oxidizing agents in order of increasing strength under standard-state conditions: Br2(aq), MnO4+(aq), Sn4+(aq).
Problem 74
- List the following reducing agents in order of increasing strength under standard-state conditions: Al(s), Pb(s), Fe(s).
Problem 75
- Consider the following substances: I2(s), Fe2+(aq), Cr2O72-(aq). Which is the strongest oxidizing agent? Which is the weakest oxidizing agent?
Problem 76
- Consider the following substances: Fe2+(aq), Sn2+(aq), I-(aq). Identify the strongest reducing agent and the weakest reducing agent.
Problem 77
- Consider the following substances: Fe(s), PbO2(s), H+(aq), Al(s), Ag(s), Cr2O72-(aq). (d) Which substances can be oxidized by Cu2+(aq)? Which can be reduced by H2O2(aq)?
Problem 78
- The following cell reactions occur spontaneously: (c) Which of the three cell reactions delivers the highest voltage?
Problem 79
Problem 79a
The following cell reactions occur spontaneously: (a) Arrange the following reduction half-reactions in order of decreasing tendency to occur:
Problem 79b
The following cell reactions occur spontaneously: (b) Which of these substances (A,A+,B,B+,C,C+) is the strongest oxidizing agent? Which is the strongest reducing agent?
Problem 80b
Use the data in Appendix D to predict whether the following reactions can occur under standard-state conditions. (b) Reduction of Ni2+(aq) by Sn2+(aq)
Problem 80d
Use the data in Appendix D to predict whether the following reactions can occur under standard-state conditions. (d) Reduction of I2(s) by H2SO3(aq)
Problem 82a
What reaction can occur, if any, when the following experiments are carried out under standard-state conditions? (a) Oxygen gas is bubbled through an acidic solution of Cr(NO3)3.
Ch.19 - Electrochemistry
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