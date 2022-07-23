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Ch.19 - Electrochemistry
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.19 - ElectrochemistryProblem 48d
Chapter 19, Problem 48d

Balance the following half-reactions. (d) (basic) ClO-(aq) → Cl-(aq)

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Identify the oxidation states of chlorine in ClO^- and Cl^- to determine the change in oxidation state.
Write the unbalanced half-reaction: ClO^- \(\rightarrow\) Cl^-.
Balance the chlorine atoms on both sides of the equation.
Balance the oxygen atoms by adding H_2O to the side that needs oxygen.
Balance the hydrogen atoms by adding OH^- to the side that needs hydrogen, and then balance the charge by adding electrons.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Half-Reaction Method

The half-reaction method is a technique used to balance redox reactions by separating the oxidation and reduction processes. Each half-reaction is balanced for mass and charge, allowing for a clearer understanding of electron transfer. This method is particularly useful in complex reactions, as it simplifies the balancing process by focusing on individual components.
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Balancing in Basic Solutions

When balancing redox reactions in basic solutions, hydroxide ions (OH<sup>-</sup>) are added to neutralize any hydrogen ions (H<sup>+</sup>) that appear during the balancing process. This ensures that the final balanced equation reflects the conditions of a basic environment. The addition of water may also be necessary to balance the number of oxygen atoms.

Oxidation States

Oxidation states are a way to keep track of electron transfer in redox reactions. Each element in a compound is assigned an oxidation state based on its electron configuration and bonding. Understanding oxidation states helps identify which species are oxidized and reduced, which is essential for correctly balancing half-reactions and determining the overall reaction.
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