Textbook Question
Balance the following half-reactions. (a) (acidic) Cr2O72-(aq) → Cr3+(aq)
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Balance the following half-reactions. (a) (acidic) Cr2O72-(aq) → Cr3+(aq)
Balance the following half-reactions. (b) (basic) Ni(OH)2(s) → Ni2O3(s)
Balance the following half-reactions. (b) (basic) CrO42-(aq) → Cr(OH)4-(aq)
Balance the following half-reactions. (c) (acidic) NO3-(aq) → NO2(aq)
Balance the following half-reactions. (c) (basic) Br3+(aq) → BiO3-(aq)
Balance the following half-reactions. (a) (acidic) VO2+(aq) → V3+(aq)