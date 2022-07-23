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Ch.19 - Electrochemistry
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.19 - ElectrochemistryProblem 49d
Chapter 19, Problem 49d

Balance the following half-reactions. (d) (basic) Br2(aq) → BrO3-(aq)

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Identify the oxidation states of bromine in Br_2 and BrO_3^- to determine the change in oxidation state.
Write the unbalanced half-reaction: Br_2(aq) → BrO_3^-(aq).
Balance the bromine atoms on both sides of the equation.
Add water molecules to balance the oxygen atoms.
Add hydroxide ions (OH^-) to balance the hydrogen atoms and charge in basic solution.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Half-Reaction Method

The half-reaction method is a technique used to balance redox reactions by separating the oxidation and reduction processes. Each half-reaction is balanced for mass and charge, allowing for a clearer understanding of electron transfer. This method is particularly useful in complex reactions, such as those occurring in acidic or basic solutions.
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Balancing in Basic Solutions

When balancing reactions in basic solutions, hydroxide ions (OH<sup>-</sup>) are added to neutralize any hydrogen ions (H<sup>+</sup>) that appear during the balancing process. This step is crucial because it ensures that the final balanced equation accurately reflects the conditions of the reaction environment, maintaining charge and mass balance.

Oxidation States

Oxidation states are a way to keep track of electron transfer in redox reactions. Each element in a compound is assigned an oxidation state based on its electron configuration and bonding. Understanding oxidation states helps identify which species are oxidized and reduced, guiding the balancing of half-reactions effectively.
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