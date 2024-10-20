Problem 3

What is the Lewis base in the reaction of oxalate with the mangenese ion to form [Mn(C2O4)3]2-? What is the oxidation state of Mn and the coordination number of the complex?

(a) Lewis base is C2O42-; Mn oxidation number is +3; coordination number is 3.

(b) Lewis base is C2O42-; Mn oxidination number is +2; coordination number is 6.

(c) Lewis base is Mn2+; Mn oxidation number is +2; coordination number is 3.

(d) Lewis base is Mn4+; Mn oxidation number is +4; coordination number is 6.