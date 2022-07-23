The amount of paramagnetism for a first-series transition metal complex is related approximately to its spin-only magnetic moment. The spin-only value of the magnetic moment in units of Bohr magnetons (BM) is given by sqrt(n(n + 2)), where n is the number of unpaired electrons. Calculate the spin-only value of the magnetic moment for the 2+ ions of the first-series transition metals (except Sc) in octahedral complexes with (a) weak-field ligands and (b) strong-field ligands. For which electron configurations can the magnetic moment distinguish between high-spin and low-spin electron configurations?
Draw a crystal field energy-level diagram, assign the electrons to orbitals, and predict the number of unpaired electrons for each of the following.
(a) [Cu(en)3]2+
(b) [FeF6]2-
(c) [Co(en)3]3+ (low spin)
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Key Concepts
Crystal Field Theory
Electron Configuration and Orbital Filling
Magnetic Properties of Transition Metal Complexes
The oxalate ion is a bidentate ligand as indicated in Figure 21.8. Would you expect the carbonate ion to be a monodentate or bidentate ligand? Explain your reasoning.
Six isomers for a square planar palladium(II) complex that contains two Cl-and two SCN-ligands are shown below.
(a) Which structures are cis-trans isomers?
(b) Which structures are linkage isomers?
For each of the following complexes, describe the bonding using valence bond theory. Include orbital diagrams for the free metal ion and the metal ion in the complex. Indicate which hybrid orbitals the metal ion uses for bonding, and specify the number of unpaired electrons.
(a) [AuCl4]2 (square planar)
Draw a crystal field energy-level diagram for the 3d orbitals of titanium in [Ti(H2O)6]3+]. Indicate the crystal field splitting, and explain why is [Ti(H2O)6]3+] colored.
Draw the structures of all possible diastereoisomers of an octahedral complex with the formula MA2B2C2. Which of the diastereoisomers, if any, can exist as enantiomers?