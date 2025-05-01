Predict the arrangement of the d-orbitals in terms of energy. In a linear complex, the d_z^2 orbital will have a higher energy due to direct interaction with the ligands along the z-axis. The other four d-orbitals (d_xy, d_xz, d_yz, d_x^2-y^2) will be lower in energy and are degenerate (having the same energy level) as they experience less direct interaction with the ligands.