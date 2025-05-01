What is the name of the compound [Fe(H2O)5(SCN)]Cl2?
(a) pentaaquathiocyanatoiron(III) chloride
(b) pentaaquachlorothiocyanato iron(III)
(c) pentaaquathiocyanatoiron(III) dichloride
(d) pentaaquathiocyanatoiron(II) chloride
What is the name of the compound [Fe(H2O)5(SCN)]Cl2?
(a) pentaaquathiocyanatoiron(III) chloride
(b) pentaaquachlorothiocyanato iron(III)
(c) pentaaquathiocyanatoiron(III) dichloride
(d) pentaaquathiocyanatoiron(II) chloride
What is the electron configuration of Co2+ and how many unpaired electrons are in the free transition metal ion?
(a) [Ar]3d54s2; 5 unpaired electrons
(b) [Ar]3d54s2; 1 unpaired electron
(c) [Ar]3d7; 3 unpaired electrons
(d) [Ar]3d7; 1 unpaired electron
Although Cl- is a weak-field ligand and CN- is a strong field ligand, [CrCl6]3- and [Cr(CN)6]3- exhibit approximately the same amount of paramagnetism. Explain.
What is the crystal field energy level diagram for the complex [Fe(NH3)6]3+?
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
Explain why [CoCl4]2- (blue) and [Co(H2O)6]2+ (pink) have different colors. Which complex has its absorption bands at longer wavelengths?
Draw the three possible diastereoisomers of the triethylenetetramine complex [Co(trend)Cl2]+. Abbreviate the flexible tetradentate trien ligand H2NCH2CH2NHCH2CH2NHCH2CH2NH2 as . Which of the isomers can exist as a pair of enantiomers?