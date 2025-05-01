Problem 21.129a

Two first-series transition metals have three unpaired electrons in complex ions of the type [MCl4]2-.

(a) What are the oxidation state and the identity of M in these complexes?

(b) Draw valence bond orbital diagrams for the two possible ions.

(c) Based on common oxidation states of first-series transition metals (Figure 21.6), which ion is more likely to exist?

<QUESTION REFERENCES FIGURE 21.6>