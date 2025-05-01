Problem 21.105
The [Cr(H2O)6]3+ ion is violet, and [Cr(CN)6]3- is yellow. Explain this difference using crystal field theory. Use the colors to order H2O and CN- in the spectrochemical series.
Problem 21.90
Draw all possible diastereoisomers of [Cr(C2O4)2(H2O)2]-. Which can exist as a pair of enantiomers?
Problem 21.6
What is the name of the compound [Fe(H2O)5(SCN)]Cl2?
(a) pentaaquathiocyanatoiron(III) chloride
(b) pentaaquachlorothiocyanato iron(III)
(c) pentaaquathiocyanatoiron(III) dichloride
(d) pentaaquathiocyanatoiron(II) chloride
Problem 21.10
What hybrid orbitals are used by the metal ion and how many unpaired electrons are present the complex ion [VCl4]- with tetrahedral geometry?
(a) sp3; 2 unpaired electrons
(b) sp3; 3 unpaired electrons
(c) sp3d2; 3 unpaired electrons
(d) sp3d2; 4 unpaired electrons
Problem 21.64
What is the oxidation state of the metal in each of the complexes?
a. AgCl2–
b. [Cr(H2O)5Cl]2+
c. [Co(NCS)4]2–
d. [ZrF8]4–
e. [Fe(EDTA)(H2O)]–
Problem 21.2
Based on effective nuclear charge (Zeff), which ion is the strongest oxidizing agent?
(a) Cu2+
(b) Ni2+
(c) Fe2+
(d) Mn2+
Problem 21.87a
Tell how many diastereoisomers are possible for each of the following complexes, and draw their structures.
(a) Pt(NH3)3Cl (square planar)
(b) [FeBr2Cl2(en)]-
Problem 21.129a
Two first-series transition metals have three unpaired electrons in complex ions of the type [MCl4]2-.
(a) What are the oxidation state and the identity of M in these complexes?
(b) Draw valence bond orbital diagrams for the two possible ions.
(c) Based on common oxidation states of first-series transition metals (Figure 21.6), which ion is more likely to exist?
<QUESTION REFERENCES FIGURE 21.6>
Problem 21.78a
What is the systematic name for each of the following ions?
(a) [MnCl4]2-
(b) [Ni(NH3)6]2+
Problem 21.140a
Cobalt(III) trifluoroacetylacetonate, Co(tfac)3, is a sixc oordinate, octahedral metal chelate in which three planar, bidentate tfac ligands are attached to a central Co atom:
(a) Draw all possible diastereoisomers and enantiomers of Co(tfac)3.
Problem 21.127a
For each of the following complexes, describe the bonding using valence bond theory. Include orbital diagrams for the free metal ion and the metal ion in the complex. Indicate which hybrid orbitals the metal ion uses for bonding, and specify the number of unpaired electrons.
(a) [AuCl4]2 (square planar)
Problem 21.85a
Six isomers for a square planar palladium(II) complex that contains two Cl-and two SCN-ligands are shown below.
(a) Which structures are cis-trans isomers?
(b) Which structures are linkage isomers?
Problem 21.80a
What is the systematic name for each of the following coordination compounds?
(a) Cs[FeCl4]
(b) [V(H2O)6](NO3)3
Problem 21.84a
Constitutional isomers of a ruthenium(II) coordination compound are shown below.
(a) Give the formula and name for structures 1-3.
(b) Which structures are linkage isomers?
(c) Which structures are ionization isomers?
Problem 21.79a
Assign a systematic name to each of the following ions.
(a) [AuCl4]-
(b) [Fe(CN)6]4-
Problem 21.118a
Draw a crystal field energy-level diagram, and predict the number of unpaired electrons for each of the following:
(a) [Mn(H2O)6]2+
Problem 21.131a
Nickel(II) complexes with the formula NiX2L2, where X− is Cl− or N-bonded NCS− and L is the monodentate triphenylphosphine ligand P(C6H5)3, can be square planar or tetrahedral.
(a) Draw crystal field energy-level diagrams for a square planar and a tetrahedral nickel(II) complex, and show the population of the orbitals.
Problem 21.140b
Cobalt(III) trifluoroacetylacetonate, Co(tfac)3, is a sixcoordinate, octahedral metal chelate in which three planar, bidentate tfac ligands are attached to a central Co atom:
(b) Diastereoisomers A and B have dipole moments of 6.5 D and 3.8 D, respectively. Which of your diastereoisomers is A and which is B?
Problem 21.87b
Tell how many diastereoisomers are possible for each of the following complexes, and draw their structures.
(c) [Cu(H2O)4Cl2]+
(d) Ru(NH3)3I3
Problem 21-113b
For each of the following complexes, draw a crystal field energy-level diagram, assign the electrons to orbitals, and predict the number of unpaired electrons.
(b) [MnCl4]2- (tetrahedral)
Problem 21.126b
Give a valence bond description of the bonding in each of the following complexes. Include orbital diagrams for the free metal ion and the metal ion in the complex. Indicate which hybrid orbitals the metal ion uses for bonding, and specify the number of unpaired electrons.
(b) [NiBr4]2- (tetrahedral)
Problem 21.38b
Predict the number of unpaired electrons for each of the following.
(c) Mn3+
(d) Cr2+
Problem 21.127b
For each of the following complexes, describe the bonding using valence bond theory. Include orbital diagrams for the free metal ion and the metal ion in the complex. Indicate which hybrid orbitals the metal ion uses for bonding, and specify the number of unpaired electrons.
(b) [Ag(NH3)2]+
Problem 21.78b
What is the systematic name for each of the following ions?
(c) [Co(CO3)3]3-
(d) [Pt(en)2(SCN)2]2+
Problem 21.79b
Assign a systematic name to each of the following ions.
(c) [Fe(H2O)5NCS]2+
(d) [Cr(NH3)2(C2O4)2]-
Problem 21-113c
For each of the following complexes, draw a crystal field energy-level diagram, assign the electrons to orbitals, and predict the number of unpaired electrons.
(c) [Co(NCS)4]2- (tetrahedral)
Problem 21.134c
Spinach contains a lot of iron but is not a good source of dietary iron because nearly all the iron is tied up in the oxalate complex [Fe(C2O4)3]3-.
(c) Draw a crystal field energy-level diagram for [Fe(C2O4)3]3-, and predict the number of unpaired electrons. (C2O42- is a weak-field bidentate ligand.)
Problem 21.136c
The percent iron in iron ore can be determined by dissolving the ore in acid, then reducing the iron to Fe2+, and finally titrating the Fe2+ with aqueous KMnO4. The reaction products are Fe2+ and Mn2+.
(c) Draw a crystal field energy-level diagram for the reactants and products, MnO4-, 3Fe1H2O2642+, 3Fe1H2O2643+, and 3Mn1H2O2642+, and predict the number of unpaired electrons for each.
Problem 21.131c
Nickel(II) complexes with the formula NiX2L2, where X is Cl- or N-bonded NCS- and L is the monodentate triphenylphosphine ligand P(C6H5)3, can be square planar or tetrahedral.
(c) Draw possible structures for each of the NiX2L2 complexes, and tell which ones have a dipole moment.
Problem 21.138d
In acidic aqueous solution, the complex trans-[Co(en)2Cl1]2+(aq) undergoes the following substitution reaction:
trans-[Co(en)1Cl2]+(aq) + H2O(l) → trans-[Co(en)2(H2O)Cl]2+(aq) + Cl–(aq)
The reaction is first order in trans-[Co(en)2Cl2]+(aq), and the rate constant at 25°C is 3.2×10–5 s–1.
(d) Is the reaction product chiral or achiral? Explain.
Ch.21 - Transition Elements and Coordination Chemistry
Back