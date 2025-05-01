Based on effective nuclear charge (Zeff), which ion is the strongest oxidizing agent?
(a) Cu2+
(b) Ni2+
(c) Fe2+
(d) Mn2+
Based on effective nuclear charge (Zeff), which ion is the strongest oxidizing agent?
(a) Cu2+
(b) Ni2+
(c) Fe2+
(d) Mn2+
What is the oxidation state of the metal in each of the complexes?
a. AgCl2–
b. [Cr(H2O)5Cl]2+
c. [Co(NCS)4]2–
d. [ZrF8]4–
e. [Fe(EDTA)(H2O)]–
The glycinate anion, gly-= NH2CH2CO2 -, bonds to metal ions through the N atom and one of the O atoms. Using to represent gly-, sketch the structures of the four stereoisomers of Co(gly)3.
What is the oxidation state of the metal in each of the complexes?
a. [Ni(CN)5]3–
b. Ni(CO)4
c. [Co(en)2(H2O)Br]2+
d. [Cu(H2O)2(C2O4)2]2–
e. Co(NH3)3(NO2)3
Draw all possible diastereoisomers of [Cr(C2O4)2(H2O)2]-. Which can exist as a pair of enantiomers?
Which of the following complexes can exist as diastereoisomers?
(a) [Cr(NH3)2Cl4]-
(b) [Co(NH3)5Br]2+
(c) [MnCl2Br2]2- (tetrahedral)
(d) [Pt(NH3)2Br2]2-