Color and d-Orbital Splitting

The color observed in transition metal complexes is a result of the specific wavelengths of light absorbed during electronic transitions between split d-orbitals. The energy difference between these orbitals corresponds to specific colors in the visible spectrum. For example, the violet color of [Cr(H<sub>2</sub>O)<sub>6</sub>]<sup>3+</sup> indicates that it absorbs light in the yellow-green region, while the yellow color of [Cr(CN)<sub>6</sub>]<sup>3-</sup> suggests it absorbs light in the violet region, reflecting the differences in ligand field strength.