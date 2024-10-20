Problem 37a,b,d
Label the following species as molecules or ions. (a) NO3– (b) NH4+ (d) CH3CO2–
Problem 74a,c,d
What noble-gas configurations and charge are the following elements likely to attain in reactions in which they form ions? (a) N (c) S (d) Br
- What is the ground-state electron configuration for the Mg2+ ion? (LO 6.1) (a) 1s22s22p6 (b) 1s22s22p63s2 (c) 1s22s22p63s23p2 (d) 1s22s22p63s23p6
Problem 1
- Give the ground state electron configuration and number of unpaired electrons in a Ru2+ ion. (LO 6.1, 6.2) (a) 3Kr45s2 4d4 0 unpaired electrons (b) 3Kr45s2 4d6 0 unpaired electrons (c) 3Kr44d6 4 unpaired electrons (d) 3Kr45s24d4 4 unpaired electrons
Problem 2
- Identify the false statement about atomic and ionic radii. (LO 6.3) (a) I- has a larger radius than Br- (b) Ba2+ has a smaller radius than Ba (c) Te has a larger radius than Te2- (d) Sr2+ has a smaller radius than Se2-
Problem 3
- Arrange the ions Rb+, Br-, and Sr2+ from the smallest to the largest. (LO 6.4) (a) Br- < Rb+ < Sr2+ (b) Sr2+ < Br- < Rb+ (c) Rb+ < Sr2+ < Br- (d) Sr2+ < Rb+ < Br-
Problem 4
- Which of the following processes requires the largest input of energy? (LO 6.5) (a) (b) (c) (d)
Problem 5
- Phosphorus has a __________ ionization energy than magnesium because __________. (LO 6.5, 6.6) (a) larger; the electron in phosphorus is in a higher n level than the electron in magnesium (b) larger; the electron in phosphorus has a higher Zeff than the electron in magnesium (c) smaller; the electron in phosphorus is in a lower n level than the electron in magnesium (d) smaller; the electron in phosphorus has a lower Zeff than the electron in magnesium
Problem 6
- The successive ionization energies for a second-period element are given. What is the identity of the element? (LO 6.8) Ea1 = 1402 kJ/mol Ea2 = 2856 kJ/mol Ea3 = 4578 kJ/mol Ea4 = 7475 kJ/mol Ea5 = 9445 kJ/mol Ea6 = 53,266 kJ/mol Ea7 = 64,630 kJ/mol (a) Be (b) C (c) N (d) F
Problem 7
- Which of the following processes will release the most energy? (LO 6.9) (a) (b) (c) (d)
Problem 8
- Elements that have large negative electron affinities generally have (LO 6.10) (a) high values for Zeff and a vacancy in a valence orbital. (b) low values for Zeff and a vacancy in a valence orbital. (c) high values for Zeff and filled valence orbitals. (d) low values for Zeff and filled valence orbitals.
Problem 9
Problem 10
Predict the formula of the ionic compound that forms between potassium and sulfur. (LO 6.11) (a) KS (b) KS2 (c) K2S2 (d) K2S
Problem 11
Which molecular scale image best represents the ionic com-pound that forms between cesium and chlorine? (Cesium is represented by red circles, and chlorine is represented by blue circles.) (LO 6.12) (a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
- For a multielectron atom, a 3s orbital lies lower in energy than a 3p orbital because (LO 5.16) (a) a 3p orbital has more nodal surfaces than a 3s orbital. (b) an electron in a 3p orbital has a higher probability of being closer to the nucleus than an electron in a 3s orbital. (c) inner electrons shield electrons in a 3p orbital more effec-tively than electrons in a 3s orbital. (d) the energy of the electron can be spread between three 3p orbitals instead of only one 3s orbital.
Problem 12
Problem 12a
Given the following information, construct a Born–Haber cycle to calculate the lattice energy of CaCl2(s). (LO 6.13)
Net energy change for the formation of CaCl2(s) form Ca(s) and Cl2(g) = -795.4 kJ/mol
Heat of sublimation for Ca(s) = +178 kJ/mol
Ei1 for Ca(s) = +590 kJ/mol
Ei2 for Ca(g) = +1145 kJ/mol
Bond dissociation energy for Cl2(g) = +243 kJ/mol
Eea1 for Cl(g) = -348.6 kJ/mol
(a) 2603 kJ/mol (b) 2254 kJ/mol (c) 2481 kJ/mo (d) 1663 kJ/mol
- Which element has the largest atomic radius? (LO 5.20) (a) Rb (b) Co (c) Mg d) As
Problem 15
- Which of the following spheres is likely to represent a metal atom and which a nonmetal atom? Which sphere in the products represents a cation and which an anion?
Problem 22
Problem 31
Three binary compounds are represented on the following drawing: red with red, blue with blue, and green with green. Give a likely formula for each compound.
Problem 33
Given the following values for steps in the formation of CaO(s) from its elements, draw a Born–Haber cycle similar to that shown in Figure 6.7. Eea1 for O1g2 = -141 kJ/mol Eea2 for O1g2 = 745.1 kJ/mol Heat of sublimation for Ca1s2 = 178 kJ/mol Ei1 for Ca1g2 = 590 kJ/mol Ei1 for Ca1g2 = 1145 kJ/mol Bond dissociation energy for O21g2 = 498 kJ/mol Lattice energy for CaO1s2 = 3401 kJ/mol
Problem 36
What is the difference between a molecule and an ion?
Problem 37c
Label the following species as molecules or ions. (c) NO2
Problem 38a
How many protons and electrons are in each of the following ions? (a) Be2+
Problem 38b
How many protons and electrons are in each of the following ions? (b) Rb+
Problem 38c
How many protons and electrons are in each of the following ions? (c) Se2-
Problem 38d
How many protons and electrons are in each of the following ions? (d) Au3+
- What is the identity of the element X in the following ions? (a) X²⁺, a cation that has 36 electrons (b) X⁻, an anion that has 36 electrons
Problem 39
- What are the likely ground-state electron configurations of the following anions? (a) Se2- (b) N3-
Problem 41
- What is the electron configuration of Ca2+?
Problem 42
- What is the electron configuration of Ti2+?
Problem 42
- Identify the element whose 2+ ion has the ground-state electron configuration [Ar] 3d10.
Problem 43
