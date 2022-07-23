Azimuthal Quantum Number (l) and Magnetic Quantum Number (ml)

The azimuthal quantum number (l) defines the shape of the orbital and can take integer values from 0 to (n-1). Each value of l corresponds to a specific type of orbital (s, p, d, f). The magnetic quantum number (ml) describes the orientation of the orbital in space and can take values from -l to +l, including zero. Together, l and ml help to specify the spatial distribution of electrons within an atom.