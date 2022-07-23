What are the possible values of n, l, and ml for the orbital shown? (LO 5.13)
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insert step 1> Identify the type of orbital shown in the problem. Common orbitals include s, p, d, and f, each with distinct shapes.
insert step 2> Determine the principal quantum number, n, which indicates the energy level of the orbital. It is a positive integer (n = 1, 2, 3, ...).
insert step 3> Identify the azimuthal quantum number, l, which defines the shape of the orbital. The value of l is determined by the type of orbital: s (l = 0), p (l = 1), d (l = 2), f (l = 3).
insert step 4> Determine the magnetic quantum number, m_l, which describes the orientation of the orbital in space. The possible values of m_l range from -l to +l, including zero.
insert step 5> List all possible combinations of n, l, and m_l based on the identified orbital type and its characteristics.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Quantum Numbers
Quantum numbers are a set of numerical values that describe the unique quantum state of an electron in an atom. The four quantum numbers include the principal quantum number (n), azimuthal quantum number (l), magnetic quantum number (ml), and spin quantum number (ms). Each of these numbers provides specific information about the electron's energy level, shape, orientation, and spin.
The principal quantum number (n) indicates the main energy level or shell of an electron in an atom. It can take positive integer values (n = 1, 2, 3, ...), with higher values corresponding to electrons that are further from the nucleus and have higher energy. The value of n determines the size and energy of the orbital.
Azimuthal Quantum Number (l) and Magnetic Quantum Number (ml)
The azimuthal quantum number (l) defines the shape of the orbital and can take integer values from 0 to (n-1). Each value of l corresponds to a specific type of orbital (s, p, d, f). The magnetic quantum number (ml) describes the orientation of the orbital in space and can take values from -l to +l, including zero. Together, l and ml help to specify the spatial distribution of electrons within an atom.