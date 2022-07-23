Ionization Energy and Electron Affinity

Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from a neutral atom in the gas phase, while electron affinity is the energy change that occurs when an electron is added to a neutral atom. These two concepts are vital in the formation of ionic compounds, as they determine how easily an atom can lose or gain electrons, influencing the overall energy changes in the Born-Haber cycle. Understanding these energies helps predict the reactivity and stability of elements when forming ionic bonds.