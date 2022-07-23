Given the following values for steps in the formation of CaO(s) from its elements, draw a Born–Haber cycle similar to that shown in Figure 6.7. Eea1 for O1g2 = -141 kJ/mol Eea2 for O1g2 = 745.1 kJ/mol Heat of sublimation for Ca1s2 = 178 kJ/mol Ei1 for Ca1g2 = 590 kJ/mol Ei1 for Ca1g2 = 1145 kJ/mol Bond dissociation energy for O21g2 = 498 kJ/mol Lattice energy for CaO1s2 = 3401 kJ/mol
Ch.6 - Ionic Compounds: Periodic Trends and Bonding Theory
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.6 - Ionic Compounds: Periodic Trends and Bonding TheoryProblem 36
Chapter 6, Problem 36
What is the difference between a molecule and an ion?
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1. A molecule is a group of two or more atoms held together by chemical bonds. These atoms can be of the same element, like O2 (oxygen molecule), or of different elements, like H2O (water molecule). Molecules are electrically neutral, meaning they have no net charge.
2. An ion, on the other hand, is an atom or group of atoms that has gained or lost one or more electrons, giving it a net positive or negative charge. If an atom or molecule loses electrons, it becomes a positively charged ion, or cation. If it gains electrons, it becomes a negatively charged ion, or anion. Examples include Na+ (sodium ion) and Cl- (chloride ion).
3. In summary, the main difference between a molecule and an ion lies in their electrical charge. Molecules are neutral, while ions carry a positive or negative charge due to the loss or gain of electrons.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molecule
A molecule is a group of two or more atoms bonded together by covalent bonds. These atoms can be of the same element, as in O2, or different elements, as in H2O. Molecules are electrically neutral, meaning they have no overall charge, and they represent the smallest fundamental unit of a chemical compound that retains its chemical properties.
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Ion
An ion is an atom or molecule that has gained or lost one or more electrons, resulting in a net electrical charge. Ions can be positively charged (cations) or negatively charged (anions). For example, Na+ is a cation formed when sodium loses an electron, while Cl- is an anion formed when chlorine gains an electron. Ions play a crucial role in chemical reactions and electrical conductivity.
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Chemical Bonding
Chemical bonding refers to the forces that hold atoms together in molecules and ions. In molecules, atoms are typically held together by covalent bonds, where they share electrons. In contrast, ions are held together by ionic bonds, which occur between oppositely charged ions. Understanding these bonding types is essential for distinguishing between molecules and ions and their respective properties.
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