Textbook Question
Which of the following processes will release the most energy? (LO 6.9)(a) (b) (c) (d)
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Given the following information, construct a Born–Haber cycle to calculate the lattice energy of CaCl2(s). (LO 6.13)
Net energy change for the formation of CaCl2(s) form Ca(s) and Cl2(g) = -795.4 kJ/mol
Heat of sublimation for Ca(s) = +178 kJ/mol
Ei1 for Ca(s) = +590 kJ/mol
Ei2 for Ca(g) = +1145 kJ/mol
Bond dissociation energy for Cl2(g) = +243 kJ/mol
Eea1 for Cl(g) = -348.6 kJ/mol
(a) 2603 kJ/mol (b) 2254 kJ/mol (c) 2481 kJ/mo (d) 1663 kJ/mol