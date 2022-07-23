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Ch.6 - Ionic Compounds: Periodic Trends and Bonding Theory
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.6 - Ionic Compounds: Periodic Trends and Bonding TheoryProblem 11
Chapter 6, Problem 11

Which molecular scale image best represents the ionic com-pound that forms between cesium and chlorine? (Cesium is represented by red circles, and chlorine is represented by blue circles.) (LO 6.12) (a)
(b)
(c)
(d)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of bond that forms between cesium and chlorine. Cesium (Cs) is a metal and chlorine (Cl) is a non-metal. When a metal and a non-metal react, they form an ionic bond.
Step 2: Determine the charges of the ions. Cesium loses one electron to achieve a stable electron configuration, forming a Cs+ ion. Chlorine gains one electron to achieve a stable electron configuration, forming a Cl- ion.
Step 3: Consider the ratio of ions in the compound. In an ionic compound, the total positive charge must equal the total negative charge. Since Cs+ and Cl- have charges of +1 and -1 respectively, the ratio of Cs to Cl in the compound is 1:1.
Step 4: Look at the molecular scale images provided. The correct image will show a 1:1 ratio of red (cesium) to blue (chlorine) circles, representing the Cs+ and Cl- ions.
Step 5: Remember that in an ionic compound, the ions arrange themselves in a regular repeating pattern called a crystal lattice. The correct image will also show this pattern.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Bonding

Ionic bonding occurs when one atom donates an electron to another, resulting in the formation of positively and negatively charged ions. In the case of cesium and chlorine, cesium (a metal) loses an electron to become a Cs+ ion, while chlorine (a non-metal) gains an electron to become a Cl- ion. The electrostatic attraction between these oppositely charged ions forms a stable ionic compound.
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Molecular Representation

Molecular representations visually depict the arrangement of atoms in a compound. In this context, red circles represent cesium ions and blue circles represent chloride ions. Understanding how these ions are arranged in a lattice structure is crucial for identifying the correct molecular scale image that illustrates the ionic compound formed between cesium and chlorine.
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Lattice Structure

Ionic compounds typically form a crystalline lattice structure, where ions are arranged in a repeating three-dimensional pattern. This arrangement maximizes the attractive forces between oppositely charged ions while minimizing repulsive forces between like charges. Recognizing this structure is essential for visualizing how cesium and chlorine ions interact in the ionic compound, influencing the choice of the correct molecular scale image.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
Which of the following processes will release the most energy? (LO 6.9)(a) (b) (c) (d)
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Textbook Question

Given the following information, construct a Born–Haber cycle to calculate the lattice energy of CaCl2(s). (LO 6.13)

Net energy change for the formation of CaCl2(s) form Ca(s) and Cl2(g) = -795.4 kJ/mol

Heat of sublimation for Ca(s) = +178 kJ/mol

Ei1 for Ca(s) = +590 kJ/mol

Ei2 for Ca(g) = +1145 kJ/mol

Bond dissociation energy for Cl2(g) = +243 kJ/mol

Eea1 for Cl(g) = -348.6 kJ/mol

(a) 2603 kJ/mol (b) 2254 kJ/mol (c) 2481 kJ/mo (d) 1663 kJ/mol

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Textbook Question
Which element has the largest atomic radius? (LO 5.20) (a) Rb (b) Co(c) Mgd) As
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Textbook Question
Elements that have large negative electron affinities generally have (LO 6.10) (a) high values for Zeff and a vacancy in a valence orbital. (b) low values for Zeff and a vacancy in a valence orbital. (c) high values for Zeff and filled valence orbitals. (d) low values for Zeff and filled valence orbitals.
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Textbook Question
For a multielectron atom, a 3s orbital lies lower in energy than a 3p orbital because (LO 5.16)(a) a 3p orbital has more nodal surfaces than a 3s orbital. (b) an electron in a 3p orbital has a higher probability of being closer to the nucleus than an electron in a 3s orbital.(c) inner electrons shield electrons in a 3p orbital more effec-tively than electrons in a 3s orbital. (d) the energy of the electron can be spread between three 3p orbitals instead of only one 3s orbital.
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Textbook Question
The successive ionization energies for a second-period element are given. What is the identity of the element? (LO 6.8)Ea1 = 1402 kJ/mol Ea2 = 2856 kJ/mol Ea3 = 4578 kJ/mol Ea4 = 7475 kJ/mol Ea5 = 9445 kJ/mol Ea6 = 53,266 kJ/mol Ea7 = 64,630 kJ/mol(a) Be(b) C(c) N (d) F
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