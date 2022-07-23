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Ch.12 - Solids and Modern Material
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.12 - Solids and Modern MaterialProblem 39
Chapter 12, Problem 39

Identify each solid as molecular, ionic, or atomic. a. Ar(s) b. H2O(s) c. K2O(s) d. Fe(s)

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Step 1: Understand the types of solids. Molecular solids are composed of molecules held together by intermolecular forces. Ionic solids consist of ions held together by ionic bonds. Atomic solids are composed of atoms held together by covalent bonds or metallic bonds.
Step 2: Analyze Ar(s). Argon is a noble gas, and in its solid form, it is composed of individual argon atoms held together by weak London dispersion forces, classifying it as an atomic solid.
Step 3: Analyze H2O(s). Solid water, or ice, is composed of water molecules held together by hydrogen bonds, classifying it as a molecular solid.
Step 4: Analyze K2O(s). Potassium oxide is composed of potassium ions (K+) and oxide ions (O2-) held together by ionic bonds, classifying it as an ionic solid.
Step 5: Analyze Fe(s). Iron is a metal, and in its solid form, it is composed of iron atoms held together by metallic bonds, classifying it as an atomic solid.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Solids

Molecular solids are composed of molecules held together by intermolecular forces such as hydrogen bonds, dipole-dipole interactions, or London dispersion forces. These solids typically have lower melting points compared to ionic or atomic solids. An example is water (H2O), which forms a solid (ice) at low temperatures due to hydrogen bonding between molecules.
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Ionic Solids

Ionic solids consist of positively and negatively charged ions held together by strong electrostatic forces known as ionic bonds. These solids generally have high melting points and are often soluble in water. Potassium oxide (K2O) is an example of an ionic solid, where potassium and oxide ions form a stable lattice structure.
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Atomic Solids

Atomic solids are composed of atoms held together by covalent bonds or metallic bonds. These solids can exhibit varying properties based on the type of bonding; for instance, metals like iron (Fe) have metallic bonding, which allows for conductivity and malleability. Atomic solids typically have high melting points and are characterized by their strong bonding.
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Related Practice
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Which solid has the highest melting point? Why? Ar(s), CCl4(s), LiCl(s), CH3OH(s)

Textbook Question

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