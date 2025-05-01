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Ch.12 - Solids and Modern Material
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.12 - Solids and Modern MaterialProblem 40b
Chapter 12, Problem 40b

Identify each solid as molecular, ionic, or atomic. b. CO2(s)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of bonding present in the solid CO2.
Recognize that CO2 is composed of nonmetal atoms (carbon and oxygen).
Understand that CO2 forms covalent bonds between carbon and oxygen atoms.
Recall that molecular solids are composed of molecules held together by intermolecular forces.
Conclude that CO2(s) is a molecular solid because it consists of CO2 molecules held together by weak intermolecular forces.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Solids

Molecular solids are composed of molecules held together by intermolecular forces such as van der Waals forces, dipole-dipole interactions, or hydrogen bonds. These solids typically have low melting and boiling points compared to ionic or atomic solids. An example is solid carbon dioxide (CO2), which forms when gas is cooled and solidifies into a molecular structure.
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Ionic Solids

Ionic solids consist of positively and negatively charged ions held together by strong electrostatic forces known as ionic bonds. These solids generally have high melting and boiling points due to the strength of the ionic interactions. Common examples include sodium chloride (NaCl) and magnesium oxide (MgO).
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Atomic Solids

Atomic solids are composed of atoms held together by covalent bonds, metallic bonds, or van der Waals forces. They can be further categorized into covalent network solids, like diamond, which have very high melting points, and metallic solids, which conduct electricity and have variable melting points. Atomic solids are characterized by their strong bonding and structural integrity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which solid in each pair has the higher melting point and why?

a. TiO2(s) or HOOH(s)

b. CCl4(s) or SiCl4(s)

c. Kr(s) or Xe(s)

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Textbook Question

Identify each solid as molecular, ionic, or atomic. a. Ar(s) b. H2O(s) c. K2O(s) d. Fe(s)

Textbook Question

Which solid has the highest melting point? Why? C(s, diamond), Kr(s), NaCl(s), H2O(s)

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Textbook Question

Which solid has the highest melting point? Why? Ar(s), CCl4(s), LiCl(s), CH3OH(s)

Textbook Question

Plonium crystallizes with a simple cubic structure. It has a density of 9.3 g/cm3, a radius of 167 pm, and a molar mass of 209 g/mol. Use these data to calculate Avogadro's number (the number of atoms in one mole).

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