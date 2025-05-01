Identify each solid as molecular, ionic, or atomic. b. CO2(s)

Textbook Question
Which solid in each pair has the higher melting point and why?
a. TiO2(s) or HOOH(s)
b. CCl4(s) or SiCl4(s)
c. Kr(s) or Xe(s)
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Which solid in each pair has the higher melting point and why?
a. TiO2(s) or HOOH(s)
b. CCl4(s) or SiCl4(s)
c. Kr(s) or Xe(s)
Identify each solid as molecular, ionic, or atomic. a. Ar(s) b. H2O(s) c. K2O(s) d. Fe(s)
Which solid has the highest melting point? Why? C(s, diamond), Kr(s), NaCl(s), H2O(s)
Which solid has the highest melting point? Why? Ar(s), CCl4(s), LiCl(s), CH3OH(s)
Plonium crystallizes with a simple cubic structure. It has a density of 9.3 g/cm3, a radius of 167 pm, and a molar mass of 209 g/mol. Use these data to calculate Avogadro's number (the number of atoms in one mole).