insert step 1> Identify the characteristics of each structure: Rock salt (NaCl) has a face-centered cubic (FCC) lattice with each ion type occupying octahedral sites. Zinc blende (ZnS) has a cubic close-packed (CCP) lattice with one ion type occupying tetrahedral sites. Fluorite (CaF2) has a cubic structure where the cations form a simple cubic lattice and the anions occupy all the tetrahedral sites. Antifluorite is the inverse of fluorite, where anions form a simple cubic lattice and cations occupy all the tetrahedral sites.