A steel cylinder has a length of 2.16 in, a radius of 0.22 in, and a mass of 41 g. What is the density of the steel in g/cm3?
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
Chapter 1, Problem 121
A backyard swimming pool holds 185 cubic yards (yd³) of water. What is the mass of the water in pounds?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the volume of water from cubic yards to cubic feet using the conversion factor: 1 cubic yard = 27 cubic feet.
Calculate the volume of water in cubic feet by multiplying the volume in cubic yards by the conversion factor.
Convert the volume of water from cubic feet to gallons using the conversion factor: 1 cubic foot = 7.48052 gallons.
Calculate the volume of water in gallons by multiplying the volume in cubic feet by the conversion factor.
Convert the volume of water from gallons to pounds using the conversion factor: 1 gallon of water = 8.34 pounds.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Volume and Density
Volume is the amount of space an object occupies, measured in cubic units. Density is the mass per unit volume of a substance, typically expressed in grams per cubic centimeter (g/cm³) or pounds per cubic yard (lb/yd³). To find the mass of a substance, you can use the formula: mass = density × volume.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:56
Density Concepts
Unit Conversion
Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one set of units to another. In this case, converting the volume of water from cubic yards to a mass in pounds requires knowing the density of water and applying appropriate conversion factors. For water, the density is approximately 62.4 lb/ft³, which can be converted to lb/yd³ for accurate calculations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:56
Conversion Factors
Properties of Water
Water is a unique substance with a density of about 62.4 pounds per cubic foot at standard temperature and pressure. This property is crucial for calculating the mass of water in a swimming pool. Understanding the properties of water, including its density, allows for accurate mass calculations based on volume measurements.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:49
Colligative Properties
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1479
views
Textbook Question
An iceberg has a volume of 7655 ft2. What is the mass of the ice (in kg) composing the iceberg (at 0 °C)?
633
views
Textbook Question
The Honda Insight, a hybrid electric vehicle, has an EPA gas mileage rating of 41 mi/gal in the city. How many kilometers can the Insight travel on the amount of gasoline that would fit in a soda can? The volume of a soda can is 355 mL.
1250
views
3
comments
Textbook Question
The density of iron is 7.86 g/cm3. What is its density in pounds per cubic inch (lb/in3)?
3115
views
1
comments
Textbook Question
The Toyota Prius, a hybrid electric vehicle, has an EPA gas mileage rating of 52 mi/gal in the city. How many kilometers can the Prius travel on 15 L of gasoline?
1428
views
Textbook Question
A solid aluminum sphere has a mass of 85 g. Use the density of aluminum to find the radius of the sphere in inches.
1871
views
1
rank