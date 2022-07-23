Chapter 1, Problem 118
The density of iron is 7.86 g>cm3. What is its density in pounds per cubic inch (lb>in3)?
A thief uses a can of sand to replace a solid gold cylinder that sits on a weight-sensitive, alarmed pedestal. The can of sand and the gold cylinder have exactly the same dimensions (length = 22 and radius = 3.8 cm). a. Calculate the mass of each cylinder (ignore the mass of the can itself). (density of gold = 19.3 g>cm3, density of sand = 3.00 g>cm3) b. Does the thief set off the alarm? Explain.
The proton has a radius of approximately 1.0 * 10 - 13 cm and a mass of 1.7 * 10 - 24 g. Determine the density of a proton for a sphere V = (4>3) pr 3.
The density of titanium is 4.51 g>cm3. What is the volume (in cubic inches) of 3.5 lb of titanium?
A steel cylinder has a length of 2.16 in, a radius of 0.22 in, and a mass of 41 g. What is the density of the steel in g>cm3?
A solid aluminum sphere has a mass of 85 g. Use the density of aluminum to find the radius of the sphere in inches.
An iceberg has a volume of 7655 ft2. What is the mass of the ice (in kg) composing the iceberg (at 0 °C)?