Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 86
Chapter 1, Problem 86

Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. 0.004 + 0.09879 b. 1239.3 + 9.73 + 3.42 c. 2.4 - 1.777 d. 532 + 7.3 - 48.523

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the number of significant figures in each number involved in the calculations.
For addition and subtraction, the result should be reported with the same number of decimal places as the number with the fewest decimal places.
a. Add 0.004 and 0.09879. The number with the fewest decimal places is 0.004, which has 3 decimal places.
b. Add 1239.3, 9.73, and 3.42. The number with the fewest decimal places is 1239.3, which has 1 decimal place.
c. Subtract 1.777 from 2.4. The number with the fewest decimal places is 2.4, which has 1 decimal place.
d. Subtract 48.523 from the sum of 532 and 7.3. The number with the fewest decimal places is 532, which has 0 decimal places.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures

Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements and calculations in chemistry, as it reflects the precision of the data.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:09
Significant Figures Example

Rules for Addition and Subtraction

When performing addition or subtraction, the result should be reported with the same number of decimal places as the measurement with the least number of decimal places. This rule ensures that the precision of the result is not overstated, maintaining the integrity of the data derived from the least precise measurement.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:47
Scientific Notation in Addition and Substraction

Rules for Multiplication and Division

In multiplication and division, the result should have the same number of significant figures as the measurement with the least number of significant figures. This rule is important for maintaining the accuracy of calculations, as it prevents the misleading representation of precision in the final result.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:10
Scientific Notation in Multiplication and Division
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. c. 4.005 × 74 × 0.007

450
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. d. 453 ÷ 2.031

683
views
Textbook Question

Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. 0.004 + 0.09879 b. 1239.3 + 9.73 + 3.42 c. 2.4 - 1.777

579
views
Textbook Question

Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. (24.6681 * 2.38) + 332.58 b. (85.3 - 21.489) , 0.0059 c. (512 , 986.7) + 5.44 d. [(28.7 * 105) , 48.533] + 144.99

Textbook Question

Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. d. 532 + 7.3 - 48.523

828
views
Textbook Question

Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. 43.7 - 2.341 b. 17.6 + 2.838 + 2.3 + 110.77 c. 19.6 + 58.33 - 4.974 d. 5.99 - 5.572