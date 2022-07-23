Textbook Question
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. c. 4.005 × 74 × 0.007
450
views
1
comments
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. c. 4.005 × 74 × 0.007
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. d. 453 ÷ 2.031
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. 0.004 + 0.09879 b. 1239.3 + 9.73 + 3.42 c. 2.4 - 1.777
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. (24.6681 * 2.38) + 332.58 b. (85.3 - 21.489) , 0.0059 c. (512 , 986.7) + 5.44 d. [(28.7 * 105) , 48.533] + 144.99
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. d. 532 + 7.3 - 48.523
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. 43.7 - 2.341 b. 17.6 + 2.838 + 2.3 + 110.77 c. 19.6 + 58.33 - 4.974 d. 5.99 - 5.572