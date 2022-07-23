Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements and calculations in chemistry. Recommended video: Guided course 01:09 01:09 Significant Figures Example

Addition and Significant Figures When performing addition, the result should be reported with the same number of decimal places as the measurement with the least number of decimal places. This rule ensures that the precision of the result reflects the least precise measurement involved in the calculation. Recommended video: Guided course 01:42 01:42 Significant Figures in Addition and Substraction