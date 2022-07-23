Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 86a,b,c
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 1, Problem 86a,b,c

Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. 0.004 + 0.09879 b. 1239.3 + 9.73 + 3.42 c. 2.4 - 1.777

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the number of significant figures in each number: 0.004 has 1 significant figure, and 0.09879 has 5 significant figures.
When adding or subtracting, the result should be reported with the same number of decimal places as the number with the fewest decimal places.
0.004 has 3 decimal places, and 0.09879 has 5 decimal places.
Perform the addition: 0.004 + 0.09879.
Round the result to 3 decimal places, as 0.004 has the fewest decimal places.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures

Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements and calculations in chemistry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:09
Significant Figures Example

Addition and Significant Figures

When performing addition, the result should be reported with the same number of decimal places as the measurement with the least number of decimal places. This rule ensures that the precision of the result reflects the least precise measurement involved in the calculation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:42
Significant Figures in Addition and Substraction

Rounding Rules

Rounding rules dictate how to adjust numbers to maintain significant figures. When rounding, if the digit to be dropped is less than five, the last retained digit remains unchanged; if it is five or greater, the last retained digit is increased by one. This process is essential for ensuring that the final answer is expressed with the correct level of precision.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:28
Solubility Rules
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. [(1.7×106) / (2.63×105)] + 7.33 b. (568.99 - 232.1) / 5.3

587
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Use scientific notation to express each quantity with only base units (no prefix multipliers). a. 4.5 ns b. 18 fs c. 128 pm

1965
views
2
comments
Textbook Question

Which numbers are exact (and therefore have an unlimited number of significant figures)? a. π = 3.14 c. EPA gas mileage rating of 26 miles per gallon d. 1 gross = 144

1853
views
Textbook Question

Use scientific notation to express each quantity with only base units (no prefix multipliers). a. 35 mL b. 225 Mm c. 133 Tg d. 1.5 cg

1243
views
Textbook Question

Complete the table. b. 1228 g/l _____g/ml _____kg/ml d. 2.554 mg/ml _____g/l _____mg/ml

442
views