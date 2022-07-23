Textbook Question
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. [(1.7×106) / (2.63×105)] + 7.33 b. (568.99 - 232.1) / 5.3
587
views
1
comments
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. [(1.7×106) / (2.63×105)] + 7.33 b. (568.99 - 232.1) / 5.3
Use scientific notation to express each quantity with only base units (no prefix multipliers). a. 4.5 ns b. 18 fs c. 128 pm
Which numbers are exact (and therefore have an unlimited number of significant figures)? a. π = 3.14 c. EPA gas mileage rating of 26 miles per gallon d. 1 gross = 144
Use scientific notation to express each quantity with only base units (no prefix multipliers). a. 35 mL b. 225 Mm c. 133 Tg d. 1.5 cg
Complete the table. b. 1228 g/l _____g/ml _____kg/ml d. 2.554 mg/ml _____g/l _____mg/ml