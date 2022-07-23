Tarnishing and Abrasion

Tarnishing is a specific type of chemical change that occurs when metals react with oxygen or other substances in the environment, leading to the formation of a tarnish layer. Abrasion, on the other hand, is a physical change that alters the surface texture of materials without changing their chemical identity. The dulling of a platinum ring due to abrasion and the tarnishing of silver are both important examples of these concepts.