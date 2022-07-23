The warmest temperature ever measured in the United States is 134 °F, recorded on July 10, 1913, in Death Valley, California. Convert that temperature to °C and K.
Based on the molecular diagram, classify each change as physical or chemical.
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Key Concepts
Physical Change
Chemical Change
Molecular Diagram Interpretation
Based on the molecular diagram, classify each change as physical or chemical.
Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. a. 1.2×10−9 m
Classify each change as physical or chemical. a. Sugar burns when heated in a skillet. b. Sugar dissolves in water. c. A platinum ring becomes dull because of continued abrasion. d. A silver surface becomes tarnished after exposure to air for a long period of time.
Convert each temperature. a. 32 °F to °C (temperature at which water freezes) b. 77 K to °F (temperature of liquid nitrogen) c. -109 °F to °C (temperature of dry ice) d. 98.6 °F to K (body temperature)
Classify each change as physical or chemical. a. Natural gas burns in a stove. b. The liquid propane in a gas grill evaporates because the valve was left open. c. The liquid propane in a gas grill burns in a flame. d. A bicycle frame rusts on repeated exposure to air and water.