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Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 50
Chapter 1, Problem 50

Based on the molecular diagram, classify each change as physical or chemical.

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1
Identify the initial and final states of the molecules in the diagram.
Determine if there is a change in the chemical composition of the molecules. A change in chemical composition indicates a chemical change.
Look for changes in the arrangement of atoms within the molecules. If atoms are rearranged to form new substances, it is a chemical change.
Check for changes in the physical state (solid, liquid, gas) without altering the chemical identity. Such changes are physical changes.
Classify each change based on your observations: if the chemical identity remains the same, it is a physical change; if new substances are formed, it is a chemical change.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Physical Change

A physical change involves a transformation that does not alter the chemical composition of a substance. Examples include changes in state (like melting or boiling), shape, or size. During a physical change, the molecules remain intact, and no new substances are formed.

Chemical Change

A chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different chemical properties. This process often involves a reaction where bonds between atoms are broken and formed, such as in combustion or rusting. Indicators of a chemical change can include color change, gas production, or temperature change.
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Molecular Diagram Interpretation

Interpreting a molecular diagram requires understanding the arrangement and types of atoms involved in a substance. This visual representation helps identify whether changes in the diagram indicate a physical alteration (like a change in state) or a chemical reaction (where new bonds form). Recognizing these changes is crucial for classifying them accurately.
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