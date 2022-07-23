Chapter 1, Problem 51
Convert each temperature. a. 32 °F to °C (temperature at which water freezes) b. 77 K to °F (temperature of liquid nitrogen) c. -109 °F to °C (temperature of dry ice) d. 98.6 °F to K (body temperature)
Classify each property as physical or chemical. a. the boiling point of ethyl alcohol b. the temperature at which dry ice evaporates c. the tendency of iron to rust d. the color of gold
Classify each change as physical or chemical. a. Natural gas burns in a stove. b. The liquid propane in a gas grill evaporates because the valve was left open. c. The liquid propane in a gas grill burns in a flame. d. A bicycle frame rusts on repeated exposure to air and water.
Based on the molecular diagram, classify each change as physical or chemical.
The warmest temperature ever measured in the United States is 134 °F, recorded on July 10, 1913, in Death Valley, California. Convert that temperature to °C and K.
Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. a. 1.2 * 10 - 9 m
Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. b. 22 * 10 - 15 s