All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 33
Chapter 1, Problem 33

Classify each statement as an observation, a law, or a theory. a. All matter is made of tiny, indestructible particles called atoms. b. When iron rusts in a closed container, the mass of the container and its contents does not change. c. In chemical reactions, matter is neither created nor destroyed. d. When a match burns, heat is released

Hello everyone For this problem we want to identify which of the following is not an observation. So let's start off by defining what is an observation. An observation. Is any information that's gathered with our senses. So that includes our vision, hearing, touch, smell and taste. And sometimes we can extend our senses and science by using instruments such as microscopes and telescopes that extend our vision and thermometers which extend our sense of touch. So let's take a look at what here is not one of those things. So for A. He is released when an acid is neutralized with a base. This is an observation because we can see a reaction that's neutralized because it forms salt water and heat. So this is an observation for B. Energy is converted from one form to another. This is the first law of thermodynamics. So this is considered a law and a law is something that summarizes or describes a phenomenon so we can't observe this. But it is defined as a law in this particular answer choice C. iodine vapor is color purple. This is something that is an observation because we can use our senses to gather the information and then D. Is the distance between A and B. Is five m. This is an observation as well because we can gather this information using our senses. So that leaves answer choice B as not an observation. This is a law. So that's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful
