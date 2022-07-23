Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 34
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 1, Problem 34

Classify each statement as an observation, a law, or a theory. a. Chlorine is a highly reactive gas. b. If elements are listed in order of increasing mass of their atoms, their chemical reactivities follow a repeating pattern. c. Neon is an inert (or nonreactive) gas. d. The reactivity of elements depends on the arrangement of their electrons.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone, we're being asked to identify whether the statement is an observation a law or a theory. So let's go ahead and define these first. So, an observation is basically what it is. We're observing something a law is based on observations, except we're saying what is occurring for a theory. This is also based on observations, but theories are telling us why something is occurring. So now that we have these defined, let's go ahead and look at our statements. So for a we have an example of an inert or nonreactive gas is argon. So this statement is going to be a law because we're stating what's happening, and we've done countless observations that have proven that argon is in fact a nonreactive gas and looking at the the arrangement of electrons in an element dictates its reactivity. This statement is going to be a theory. And that's because we're explaining why an element is reacting the way it is, and that's because of the arrangement of electrons. For C we have the chemical reactivity of elements follows a repeating pattern when they are listed in increasing atomic mass. This statement is going to be a law and that's because we've noticed this through observations and we're only stating what is happening, not why this is occurring. And for d we have flooring is a highly reactive gas. So this would be the same reasoning as our statement. A and so this would be a law. And that's because we've observed that flooring is in fact a highly reactive gas. So this is going to be our final answers for this question. So I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any other questions.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. c. 1.5 * 109 g

587
views
Textbook Question

Express the quantity 254,998 m in each unit. a. km b. Mm c. mm d. cm

839
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Classify each statement as an observation, a law, or a theory. a. All matter is made of tiny, indestructible particles called atoms. b. When iron rusts in a closed container, the mass of the container and its contents does not change. c. In chemical reactions, matter is neither created nor destroyed. d. When a match burns, heat is released

755
views
Textbook Question

Classify each substance as a pure substance or a mixture. If it is a pure substance, classify it as an element or a compound. If it is a mixture, classify it as homogeneous or heterogeneous. a. sweat b. carbon dioxide c. aluminum d. vegetable soup

2914
views
Textbook Question

Classify each substance as a pure substance or a mixture. If it is a pure substance, classify it as an element or a compound. If it is a mixture, classify it as homogeneous or heterogeneous. a. wine b. beef stew c. iron d. carbon monoxide

2497
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each molecular diagram represents a pure substance or a mixture. If it represents a pure substance, classify the substance as an element or a compound. If it represents a mixture, classify the mixture as homogeneous or heterogeneous.

3572
views
1
comments