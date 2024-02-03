Chapter 1, Problem 69b
Ethylene glycol (antifreeze) has a density of 1.11 g>cm3. a. What is the mass in g of 417 mL of ethylene glycol? b. What is the volume in L of 4.1 kg of ethylene glycol?
Glycerol is a syrupy liquid often used in cosmetics and soaps. A 3.25 L sample of pure glycerol has a mass of 4.10 * 103 g. What is the density of glycerol in g>cm3?
A supposedly gold nugget displaces 19.3 mL of water and has a mass of 371 g. Could the nugget be made of gold?
Acetone (nail polish remover) has a density of 0.7857 g>cm3. a. What is the mass in g of 28.56 mL of acetone? b. What is the volume in mL of 6.54 g of acetone?
A small airplane takes on 245 L of fuel. If the density of the fuel is 0.821 g>mL, what mass of fuel has the airplane taken on?
Human fat has a density of 0.918 g>cm3. How much volume (in cm3) is gained by a person who gains 10.0 lb of pure fat? the reliability of a Measurement and Significant Figures