Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving Problem 67
Chapter 1, Problem 67

Glycerol is a syrupy liquid often used in cosmetics and soaps. A 3.25 L sample of pure glycerol has a mass of 4.10 * 103 g. What is the density of glycerol in g>cm3?

hi everyone for this problem we're told that a re throw trawl is used as a food additive and sugar substitute, calculate the density of Aretha trawl in grams per cubic centimeter. Given that a 4.69 liter sample of pure Aretha trawl weighs 6.8 times 10 to the third grams. So we need to calculate density and the formula for calculating density is the density is equal to mass over volume. Our density is represented by this symbol here which is a rope. And we have our units of grams per mil liter or grams per cubic centimeter, which are the same thing because one millimeter is equal to one cc. Our mass is in grams and our volume is an either milliliters or cubic centimeters. So the question is asking us to calculate the density and we can start off bye looking at what we're given. We're told that we have a volume of 4. Leaders. And we need to convert this two ml. And so we can do that using soaked geometry. This is Leaders and one leader. We have 1000 male leaders. So our leaders cancel and that leaves us with male leaders. And so we get 690 male leaders. And this is the same thing as cubic centimeters because one middle leader is equal to one cc. We're also given our mask. We're told we have 6. Times 10 to the 3rd g. So we have our volume and we have our mask. All we have to do now is plug in To calculate our density. So our density is equal to our mass 6.8 times 10 to the 3rd g Over our volume of 4690 male leaders. And so when we plug this into our calculator, we get a density of 1.4 five g per mil a liter, which is the same thing as grams per cubic centimeter. So this is our final answer. And this is going to be the density for the question that was asked. I hope this was helpful.
