Chapter 1, Problem 78
How many significant figures are in each number? d. 1.563300 * 1011 m
Video transcript
Read each measurement to the correct number of significant figures. Laboratory glassware should always be read from the bottom of the meniscus. Digital balances normally display mass to the correct number of significant figures for that particular balance.
Read each measurement to the correct number of significant figures. Laboratory glassware should always be read from the bottom of the meniscus. Digital balances normally display mass to the correct number of significant figures for that particular balance.
For each number, underline the zeroes that are significant and draw an x through the zeroes that are not. a. 1,050,501 km b. 0.0020 m c. 0.000000000000002 s d. 0.001090 cm
How many significant figures are in each number? c. 108,700 km
Which numbers are exact (and therefore have an unlimited number of significant figures)? a. p = 3.14 b. 12 in = 1 ft c. EPA gas mileage rating of 26 miles per gallon d. 1 gross = 144
Which numbers are exact (and therefore have an unlimited number of significant figures)? a. π = 3.14