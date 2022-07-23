Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 79b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 1, Problem 79b

Which numbers are exact (and therefore have an unlimited number of significant figures)? b. 12 in = 1 ft

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone For this problem, we need to determine whether the number is exact or not exact and it says to note that the number of significant figures of exact numbers is unlimited. So one ton is equal to £2,000. To determine whether this is exact or not. We need to see if it communicates uncertainty. If it does communicate uncertainty, then it is not exact. But if it does not communicate any uncertainty then it is exact. Okay, so two things define exact numbers and those are counted items and defined values. So one ton is equal to £2,000. This is a defined value and because because it is a defined value, this is an exact number. Okay, it is an exact number because there is no uncertainty. That's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many significant figures are in each number? c. 108,700 km

604
views
1
comments
Open Question

Which numbers are exact (and therefore have an unlimited number of significant figures)? a. p = 3.14 b. 12 in = 1 ft c. EPA gas mileage rating of 26 miles per gallon d. 1 gross = 144

Textbook Question

Which numbers are exact (and therefore have an unlimited number of significant figures)? a. π = 3.14

1853
views
Textbook Question

Round each number to three significant figures. a. 79,845.82 b. 1.548937 * 107 c. 2.3499999995 d. 0.000045389

1035
views
Textbook Question

Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. 89.3 * 77.0 * 0.08

789
views
Textbook Question

Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. b. (5.01 * 105) / (7.8 * 102)

372
views